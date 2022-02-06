GETTING THERE: Big change coming to stretch of I-95

A variable speed zone is about

to go live for a 15-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 95 from Caroline County to Fredericksburg.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up to launch a $10.6 million project that will add variable speed limits along the stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.

VDOT has been testing the system and collecting algorithm data, using 24 trailers alongside the interstate, since November, Fredericksburg VDOT Administrator Marcie Parker told the Policy Committee for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization recently.

She said the “soft launch” of the variable speed corridor will happen near the end of the month. The digital signs will be turned on in the corridor, but the variable speeds will not change initially. That will happen a week after the soft opening.

The variable speed corridor was recommended as part of the I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan in 2019. Depending on how the local variable speed corridor works, others could be implemented throughout the state.

The variable speed zone is designed to help traffic adjust to unexpected slowing and stoppages by using dynamic messaging boards and new signs to show the variable speeds, which will range between 35 mph and the normal speed limits of 65–70 mph along the corridor.

VDOT will use real-time information about delays and conditions to determine what speeds will be in place at a given time.

Detectors will collect information on speeds and traffic volume and a software program will then recognize when traffic is changing and assign incrementally lower speeds in the corridor.

Speeds also can be managed by operators at the VDOT Traffic Operations Center.

As for enforcement, police will have access to the real-time speed changes and can ticket speeders according to the limits in the corridor.

Chatham Bridge work

Wrap-up work on the Chatham Bridge will affect travelers on the roadway and the shared-use path this week.

There will be single-lane closures and the pathway will be shuttered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, VDOT said in a news release.

“Crews need to close the shared-use path to safely stage equipment required to continue substructure repair work improving the bridge’s condition as the $23.4 million rehabilitation project nears completion,” local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said.

The bridge was closed in June 2020 for rehabilitation work and reopened in October. Since the opening, crews have continued to work on the underside of the bridge and at the approaches. That work is expected to be completed by April.