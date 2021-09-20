GETTING THERE: Coalition brings attention to distracted driving

No state has adopted the ban.

As it stands, 24 states and D.C. prohibit driver use of phones. Forty-eight states and D.C. prohibit texting by drivers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other speakers announcing the coalition formed nonprofit groups after losing family members to distracted drivers.

One of those speakers was Steve Kiefer, whose son Mitchell died in a 2016 crash after a distracted driver rammed into the back of the Michigan State University student’s car.

He eventually established a nonprofit, the Kiefer Foundation, to battle distracted driving.

“Frankly, this is a global problem and we’ve taken this message around the world,” he said. “I’m hoping with the support of this coalition that we’re able to change behavior around the world and save lives.”

Distracted drivers also are causing havoc on Virginia roads.

There have been 54,233 crashes caused by distracted drivers statewide since 2019, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data. Those crashes resulted in 30,122 injuries and 328 deaths.