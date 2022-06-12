GETTING THERE: Distracted driver problem persists

More than a decade after the Governors Highway Safety Association produced a report laying out issues with distracted driving, the problem persists.

The association is still working on solutions for distracted driving, which includes various activities from eating to tuning the radio. Smart phones, however, pushed the problem to new levels.

Last week, the GHSA issued a new report on distracted driving and ways to deal with it such as data collection, improved laws, better education and improvements to road infrastructure.

The GHSA report highlighted National Highway Safety Administration 2020 crash data for distracted driving, which found that 3,142 people died in crashes on U.S. roads involving distracted drivers, just more than 8% of all crashes.

Another 424,000 people were injured in distracted-driving crashes.

Of all police-reported crashes, 15% list distracted driving as a factor, according to the report. Between 2011 and 2019, cellphones accounted for about half of distracted driving crashes.

The numbers are bad, but the truth might be even worse.

The report notes that “highway safety advocates have long argued that distracted driving data is underreported, and the problem is likely much worse than it appears.”

U.S. 17 exit adjustment

Drivers should expect another change on southbound U.S. 17 near the Interstate 95 interchange in Stafford County.

Work on the southbound I-95 exit, adding and extending merge lanes, was recently completed as part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project that added three new lanes to the interstate.

In last week’s column, a reader questioned the exit’s lane usage at the recently revamped exit, and the Virginia Department of Transportation responded by explaining the layout. VDOT, however, decided to make an adjustment.

Local spokesperson Kelly Hannon said in an email that VDOT “will convert the right-turn-only lane between the Park & Ride lot (at Falls Run Drive) and Sanford Drive to become a shared right turn lane and through lane.”

The change will create two U.S. 17 southbound lanes that will “align with the dual lanes of the I-95 southbound on-ramp sooner,” according to Hannon. “Adding a second ramp lane and extending the acceleration lanes on I-95 southbound from the ramp was a key improvement of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing, which finished construction in May.”

The additional lane on U.S. 17 is expected to help further decrease the persistent backup problems on the highway.

Hannon noted that converting the turn lane will require spot paving and pavement marking, along with installation of new signs on the ground and the traffic signal’s mast arm.

VDOT plans to get the work done quickly in an effort to contend with the busy summer travel season.