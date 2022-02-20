GETTING THERE: Driving during the pandemic proves risky

Maybe 2022 will be better.

Last year was a bad one for drivers in Virginia.

Seemingly riding the COVID-19 wave, crashes, injuries and deaths spiked across the nation. And 2021 outpaced 2020, when deadly crashes were up despite a drop in traffic during the lockdown.

Last year in Virginia, there were 118,779 crashes—up from 105,600 in 2020.

Last year in Virginia, 58,876 people suffered injuries in crashes—up from 52,668 in 2020.

Last year in Virginia, 967 people died in crashes—up from 847 in 2020.

In 2019, there were more crashes (128,172) and injuries (128,172) but fewer deaths (827) on Virginia roads.

That was during a time with normal traffic, which totaled 3.261 trillion miles nationwide, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics estimates. Total miles driven fell to 2.905 trillion in 2020. Last year, that figure crept closer to normal at 3.227 trillion miles.

The increase in crashes and deaths nationwide during the pandemic spawned a recent New York Times analysis that determined per capita car crash deaths “rose 17.5 percent from the summer of 2019 to last summer … the largest two-year increase since just after World War II.”

The Times article delves into the psychological impact of the pandemic, asserting that drivers could be exerting pent-up energy via the gas pedal. This concept has been supported by police, who have cited speeding and aggressive driving as key factors in the deadly spike in road deaths during the pandemic.

So far this year in Virginia, the outlook is mixed.

In January, 62 people died in crashes statewide, up from 52 deaths last January. In 2020, there were 72 deaths, up from 66 in 2019.

Crashes and injuries so far this year are down from the previous three years.

Maybe 2022 will be better.

Spotsylvania overpass work

A reader sent in an email last week wondering when the U.S. 17 overpass work in Spotsylvania County will be completed. Here’s an update.

The work zone is going to be around for a while, with the scheduled completion set for February 2024.

Work started in December 2020 on the $23.5 million project to replace the Interstate 95 overpass and widen U.S. 17 to four lanes from Latitude Street to just east of the Hospital Boulevard and Germanna Point Drive intersection, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A path will be added to the south side of U.S. 17 and a sidewalk will be added on the other side of the highway. Crosswalks and pedestrian signals will be added to intersections where the road will be widened.

The new overpass will replace a structurally deficient span built in 1962.