GETTING THERE: How does the I-95 jam compare to all-timers?

How about a traffic jam that lasts nearly two weeks?

That happened in an August 2010 traffic jam on the Beijing-Tibet Expressway lasting 12 days and covering 62 miles. Ironically, according to hotcars.com, the massive jam was caused by trucks, “carrying construction supplies to help ease traffic jams,” blocked at an exit to Beijing.

In Tokyo on Aug. 12, 1990, holiday travelers heading home and residents evacuating because of a typhoon warning resulted in more than 15,000 vehicles packing an 84-mile stretch of highway.

In Feb. 1, 2011, more than 20 inches of snow fell on Chicago, with the blizzard hitting its peak during the commuter rush, according to a Forbes article. The normally “idyllic Lake Shore Drive” became a nightmare for northbound travelers, who were stuck in their cars for more than 12 hours “in drifting snow that reached almost as high as the cars’ windshields.”

Perhaps the grand champion of traffic jams happened in Germany on April, 12, 1990, setting the Guinness World record for most vehicles in a roadway backup.

That hellish jam happened during the Easter holiday, just months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, as relatives traveled across the borders, according to Forbes.

The boost in travelers resulted in an 18-million car traffic jam on a road that normally averaged half a million vehicles per day.