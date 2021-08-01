GETTING THERE: Pandemic has surreal impact on traffic

Traffic data during the time of COVID-19 must be driving transportation planners crazy.

Crash statistics indicate some kind of psychosis in drivers, too, as crashes and injuries have plummeted while more people are dying on the roads.

Comparing data from the first half of 2021 to the past two years helps paint the surrealistic picture created by COVID-19.

In 2019, from Jan. 1 through July 1, police reported 61,637 crashes statewide, resulting in 31,849 injuries and 390 deaths, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

During the same period in 2020, half of which was impacted by the pandemic lockdown, there were 13,811 fewer reported crashes statewide. Injuries dropped by about 8,000, but deaths nearly equaled the prior year with 382 fatalities on state roads.

So far this year through July 1 there have been about 2,000 fewer crashes (45,887) and about 1,600 fewer injuries (22,221) statewide than last year.

But fatal crashes on Virginia roads have increased this year to 411.

The region—Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George—has similar statistics, with crashes and injuries dropping since 2019 but fatalities increasing.