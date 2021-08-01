GETTING THERE: Pandemic has surreal impact on traffic

Traffic data during the time of COVID-19 must be driving transportation planners crazy.
Crash statistics indicate some kind of psychosis in drivers, too, as crashes and injuries have plummeted while more people are dying on the roads.
Comparing data from the first half of 2021 to the past two years helps paint the surrealistic picture created by COVID-19.
In 2019, from Jan. 1 through July 1, police reported 61,637 crashes statewide, resulting in 31,849 injuries and 390 deaths, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.
During the same period in 2020, half of which was impacted by the pandemic lockdown, there were 13,811 fewer reported crashes statewide. Injuries dropped by about 8,000, but deaths nearly equaled the prior year with 382 fatalities on state roads.
So far this year through July 1 there have been about 2,000 fewer crashes (45,887) and about 1,600 fewer injuries (22,221) statewide than last year.
But fatal crashes on Virginia roads have increased this year to 411.
The region—Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George—has similar statistics, with crashes and injuries dropping since 2019 but fatalities increasing.
During the first half of each of the past three years there have been a total of 45 roadway deaths in the region:
- 2019: 14
- 2020: 16
- 2021: 15
Nearly half of those deadly crashes, 21, happened in Spotsylvania.
VRE ridership
More passengers have been riding the Virginia Railway Express trains of late, with rider trips increasing each month this year, according to an update on those figures earlier this month.
The update put monthly rider trip figures in June at 49,437, up from 20,036 in January. The daily rider trip average in June was 2,247, up from 1,179 in January.
Those figures are much better than a year ago.
In June 2020, the monthly rider trips totaled 18,093, which was an improvement over the 10,154 average in May 2019.
For context, here are pre-pandemic VRE rider trip numbers, from June 2019:
- Monthly: 400,597
- Daily average: 20,030
VRE started running full service again in June, which helps explain the increase in riders.
CEO Rich Dalton told the VRE Operations Board at this month’s meeting that they expect ridership to continue increasing this summer.
But the long-term picture is murky.
While riders have started to return to the trains, Chief Financial Officer Mark Schofield told the VRE Operations Board that “uncertainty” remains because of COVID, with ridership remaining among the top issues as the commuter rail service tries to figure out “what the new normal is.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436