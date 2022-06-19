GETTING THERE: Study looks at connecting Fredericksburg-area trail system

A study aimed at the Fredericksburg area’s trail network is underway, and residents can give their opinions on what should be done next Monday, June 27.

The $107,850 study, initiated by the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, aims to connect the separated trails to create one network.

Three public meetings next Monday will address the train study and offer residents time to speak.

The Fredericksburg City Council will hold a meeting to address the Bankside trail, a portion of the Virginia Central Railway trail from the downtown train station to the Chatham Bridge. Residents will be allowed to comment on the trail. The meeting will be held on the first floor of Executive Plaza at 601 Caroline St.

Also next Monday, the George Washington Regional Commission and the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee will hold public comment periods on the trail issues. The GWRC meeting starts at 6 p.m., followed by the FAMPO meeting. Both meetings will be held at 406 Princess Anne St.

FAMPO also is slated to vote that night on the final list of this year’s Smart Scale projects, the state’s ranking program for transportation funding. FAMPO already has endorsed a Smart Scale project aimed at improving the VCR trail.

FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said the Smart Scale project aim is “filling in all the gaps in the trail between Interstate 95 and the Fredericksburg Train Station and from the train station down the city’s proposed Bankside Trail, which will connect the train station, the new Riverfront Park, and the new Chatham Bridge shared-use path into southern Stafford.”

The study on the trail system, which could bring drastic changes to three trail crossings, has just gotten started, Ollis said.

The study will analyze the potential of building a bridge or tunnel at the current VCR trail crossings on U.S. 1 near Idlewild and at the Blue & Gray Parkway, as well as a new crossing over or under I–95, near the Harrison Road overpass. Another option for that crossing would take the trail to and across the overpass.

Ollis said in an email that the study could eventually bring the trail together.

“The VCR trail exists in the city and in Spotsylvania but the ‘missing middle’ to make it into one trail is the (interstate), which cuts the trail in two,” he said. “If all of these projects and an additional section in Spotsylvania are approved and funded, it will create a massive bike and pedestrian trail from Gordon Road in Spotsylvania to southern Stafford (Chatham Heights and the Belmont Ferry Farm trail).”