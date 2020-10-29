Giant Confederate flag in Stafford has come down

The giant Confederate battle flag flying along Interstate 95 in Stafford County has come down.
The flag had flown atop an 80-foot pole on Falmouth property since 2014 and was a favorite target of those offended by the Confederate symbol, who requested that the county have it removed.
But the flag’s demise is not related to repeated calls for its removal. Instead, the flag was taken down to make way for a pair of major road projects on Interstate 95—the northbound Rappahannock River crossing and the express lanes extension.
The Virginia Department of Transportation acquired the property where the flag flies, along with nine other parcels, for a right-of-way related to the projects. The northbound crossing and a companion project on the southbound side will add six new lanes from U.S. 17 to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg. The express lanes project is extending the electronically tolled lanes from the State Route 610 area to U.S. 17, where it will connect with the new crossing project lanes.
VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said the agency told the Virginia Flaggers, the group that owns the flag, to remove it by Friday or contractors would take it down.
On Thursday, Virginia Flaggers posted on its Facebook page that members “removed the flag today with the promise that it will be a temporary removal and that flag has been placed in safekeeping for the rededication and raising at its new location, to be announced in the coming months.”
The group said it already has possible sites for a new spot to raise the flag.
Del. Joshua Cole said those who have pushed for the flag’s removal “are relieved it’s coming down.”
He was disappointed the property owner and the group that rented space for the flag will be compensated, but realizes that is a requirement for right-of-way acquisitions. Regardless of the compensation or the reason for the flag’s removal, Cole said the end result is good.
“Providence has another way,” he said.
The Virginia Flaggers, a group formed in September 2011 to promote the battle flag in visible spots, rented the spot for the flag on a piece of property off Beagle Road near the interstate. On its website, the group describes itself as a coalition of citizens who “stand AGAINST those who would desecrate our Confederate Monuments and memorials, and FOR our Confederate Veterans.”
The giant flag in Stafford—a blue diagonal cross emblazoned with stars on a red backdrop—is not the original Confederate battle flag, but instead one of numerous variations.
Calls for the Stafford flag’s removal came soon after it was first raised, followed by other various attempts to have it removed.
In July, as protests across the country followed George Floyd’s death during an arrest by Minneapolis police, the Stafford chapter of the NAACP called for the Board of Supervisors to have the flag removed, along with changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway and removing other symbols honoring the Confederacy.
Stafford supervisors have said in the past that they have no authority to order the flag’s removal because it is on private property and its display is protected by the First Amendment.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Mark Dudenfefer posted the information about the flag’s removal related to eminent domain use on his Facebook page.
In an interview Wednesday, he said the county communications office gave him the information he posted. Dudenhefer said he posted the details after someone asked him if the reason for the flag’s removal was “legitimate.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
