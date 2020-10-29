Giant Confederate flag in Stafford has come down

The group said it already has possible sites for a new spot to raise the flag.

Del. Joshua Cole said those who have pushed for the flag’s removal “are relieved it’s coming down.”

He was disappointed the property owner and the group that rented space for the flag will be compensated, but realizes that is a requirement for right-of-way acquisitions. Regardless of the compensation or the reason for the flag’s removal, Cole said the end result is good.

“Providence has another way,” he said.

The Virginia Flaggers, a group formed in September 2011 to promote the battle flag in visible spots, rented the spot for the flag on a piece of property off Beagle Road near the interstate. On its website, the group describes itself as a coalition of citizens who “stand AGAINST those who would desecrate our Confederate Monuments and memorials, and FOR our Confederate Veterans.”

The giant flag in Stafford—a blue diagonal cross emblazoned with stars on a red backdrop—is not the original Confederate battle flag, but instead one of numerous variations.

Calls for the Stafford flag’s removal came soon after it was first raised, followed by other various attempts to have it removed.