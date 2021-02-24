Gift benefits Germanna's engineering program

Germanna Community College will rename its engineering lab and classroom after former College Board Chair Harold Scheibe, in recognition of his recent gift of $25,000 to the engineering program.
Scheibe’s donation will enable the purchase of a new 3D scanner and materials hardness tester for the program.
“I felt I’d like to do something that would be lasting,” Scheibe said this week from his home in King George. “I didn’t go the scholarship route because what I wanted to see them do was add to their capability. That was the reason for my donation.”
Germanna president Janet Gullickson said, “We are forever grateful to Mr. Scheibe for making a difference for many students and future engineers. We have benefitted from his leadership in several, enduring ways.”
Scheibe, 83, was born and raised in Connecticut but lived and worked in the Fredericksburg area for decades. He was employed by the Navy as an engineer for 35 years, working at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren and the Naval Sea Systems Command in Crystal City. After retiring, he worked for a defense contractor. He has several patents related to his work.
He served on the Germanna College Board from 2002–13, during which time the college broke ground on the Science and Engineering Building on the Fredericksburg-area campus.
Scheibe, 83, said he had no experience with community colleges before being invited to serve on the board.
He said he learned “a whole lot” about the role community colleges play as “stepping stones” for students who face financial barriers to higher education or who have graduated from high school unprepared for the job market.
“I think community colleges are extremely important, because without them, there’s no other way [to success] for some students,” he said.
Scheibe also believes the engineering program at Germanna is important because it gives students the chance to take engineering coursework before committing to the expense of a four-year college.
“Engineering is a tough study for a lot of people,” he said. “A lot don’t make it. Having the program [at Germanna] gives students a chance to find out whether they really want to be engineers.”
Scheibe said he hopes to see more women take advantage of Germanna’s engineering program and that he is proud of the way the community college is working to meet the educational needs of today’s students and the labor needs of the community.
Germanna students represent “future of our community and through them, and their successes, we all benefit and prosper,” he said.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele