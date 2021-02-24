 Skip to main content
Gift benefits Germanna's engineering program
Germmana Local College Board chair Dick Scheibe (left) joins other GCC and local officials to break ground on a new academic building at the school’s Fredericksburg campus in January 2011. Pictured are (from left) Scheibe, Germanna President David A. Sam, Gov. Bob McDonnell, Rep. Rob Wittman, VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois and Gary Skinner of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors.

Germanna Community College will rename its engineering lab and classroom after former College Board Chair Harold Scheibe, in recognition of his recent gift of $25,000 to the engineering program.

Scheibe’s donation will enable the purchase of a new 3D scanner and materials hardness tester for the program.

“I felt I’d like to do something that would be lasting,” Scheibe said this week from his home in King George. “I didn’t go the scholarship route because what I wanted to see them do was add to their capability. That was the reason for my donation.”

Germanna president Janet Gullickson said, “We are forever grateful to Mr. Scheibe for making a difference for many students and future engineers. We have benefitted from his leadership in several, enduring ways.”

Scheibe, 83, was born and raised in Connecticut but lived and worked in the Fredericksburg area for decades. He was employed by the Navy as an engineer for 35 years, working at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren and the Naval Sea Systems Command in Crystal City. After retiring, he worked for a defense contractor. He has several patents related to his work.

He served on the Germanna College Board from 2002–13, during which time the college broke ground on the Science and Engineering Building on the Fredericksburg-area campus.

Scheibe, 83, said he had no experience with community colleges before being invited to serve on the board.

He said he learned “a whole lot” about the role community colleges play as “stepping stones” for students who face financial barriers to higher education or who have graduated from high school unprepared for the job market.

“I think community colleges are extremely important, because without them, there’s no other way [to success] for some students,” he said.

Scheibe also believes the engineering program at Germanna is important because it gives students the chance to take engineering coursework before committing to the expense of a four-year college.

“Engineering is a tough study for a lot of people,” he said. “A lot don’t make it. Having the program [at Germanna] gives students a chance to find out whether they really want to be engineers.”

Scheibe said he hopes to see more women take advantage of Germanna’s engineering program and that he is proud of the way the community college is working to meet the educational needs of today’s students and the labor needs of the community.

Germanna students represent “future of our community and through them, and their successes, we all benefit and prosper,” he said.

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

Culpeper Technical Education Center

Germanna Community College's Culpeper Technical Education Center, a public high school with a career focus, is scheduled to open later this fall on the Culpeper campus of GCC at the Daniel Technology Center.

As part of the new school opening, Germanna will bring its automotive program and equipment back to Culpeper, GCC President Janet Gullickson told the county's Board of Supervisors in a Zoom presentation earlier this month.

The public school facility will house the Germanna automotive program and equipment that was moved a decade ago out of a building on the Carver Center campus in Culpeper.

Germanna will offer various credit and noncredit courses in partnership with the new center. Evening and weekend credit and hourly offerings at center will also be offered in the same courses of study to the general public.

“We are really excited about what this facility has allowed us to do,” Gullickson said.

—Allison Brophy Champion, Culpeper Star–Exponent

