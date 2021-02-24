Gift benefits Germanna's engineering program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scheibe, 83, said he had no experience with community colleges before being invited to serve on the board.

He said he learned “a whole lot” about the role community colleges play as “stepping stones” for students who face financial barriers to higher education or who have graduated from high school unprepared for the job market.

“I think community colleges are extremely important, because without them, there’s no other way [to success] for some students,” he said.

Scheibe also believes the engineering program at Germanna is important because it gives students the chance to take engineering coursework before committing to the expense of a four-year college.

“Engineering is a tough study for a lot of people,” he said. “A lot don’t make it. Having the program [at Germanna] gives students a chance to find out whether they really want to be engineers.”

Scheibe said he hopes to see more women take advantage of Germanna’s engineering program and that he is proud of the way the community college is working to meet the educational needs of today’s students and the labor needs of the community.

Germanna students represent “future of our community and through them, and their successes, we all benefit and prosper,” he said.