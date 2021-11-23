Girl power: Area girls age 8 to 14 show mettle, run 5K

MORE than 130 local girls ages 8 to 14 fulfilled their goal to run a whole three miles, and a bit more, during a 5K run Sunday afternoon.

Girls On The Run Piedmont, the Culpeper-area chapter of a national nonprofit designed to bolster pre-teen girls and help them realize their potential, organized the event, which was held at Eastern View High School in partnership with Culpeper County Public Schools, who supplied the $150 registration fee for each Culpeper participant.

Executive Director Kathy Butler said numbers are still down from two years ago, when 289 girls participated in the run and an estimated 1,200 people were on site for the race.

“We anticipate being back to those numbers next year, with COVID behind us,” Butler said. “But Sunday was great and we had a lot of fun with all the girls.”

In addition to the 135 girls on teams for the program another 150 runners participated as running buddies along with 45 coaches.

“We try to have every girl helped along the route in some way, either from a mom or dad, favorite aunt or uncle or teacher,” Butler said. “Some girls may feel scared or lonely and need that boost.”