Girl Power Camp energizes females to pursue utility careers

Young women from around the state challenged their determination to reach new heights in the utility world at Girl Power Camp on Dec. 2.

Hosted by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, the second annual event at the training facility in Palmyra offered an interactive experience on a variety of career paths, according to a release.

The energy career experience is for high school girls interested or curious about working on a line crew, in a substation, as a drone operator, with advanced metering technology or as a fiber broadband technician. Instructors led students through various activities in the classroom and outdoors.

Madison County High School Principal Betty-Jo Wynham described the event as a great example of how community partnerships can help expand learning beyond the classroom walls and help students discover the diverse career opportunities available to them.

“Hearing from women who are passionate about their careers in this industry and the pathways they took to get there paired with hands-on learning experiences was very powerful and proved to showcase career opportunities better than any human resources website,” said Wynham, also career and technical education administrator at MCHS.

Campers learned about safety on the job, how to safely climb a utility pole and operate a bucket truck—some were even able to help operate a drone.

Students met with industry human resources professionals to review goals, interview best practices and develop a personal “elevator speech,” the release stated.

“I’ve decided I definitely want to pursue becoming a lineman,” says Chessa Trimble, an apprentice electrician, after a day at camp.

With more women taking on roles in the field, attracting them to the responsibilities and teamwork of a line crew remains a challenge, according to the association. These types of operations roles can often lead to a variety of leadership opportunities within an organization. Partners included Milwaukee Tool, Altec, Tyndale and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.