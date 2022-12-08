 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Girl Power Camp energizes females to pursue utility careers

  • 0
Power camp Henshaw

Sarah Henshaw of Madison uses a preform tie to secure a hot wire at Girl Power Camp.

 CONTRIBUTED

Young women from around the state challenged their determination to reach new heights in the utility world at Girl Power Camp on Dec. 2.

Hosted by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, the second annual event at the training facility in Palmyra offered an interactive experience on a variety of career paths, according to a release.

The energy career experience is for high school girls interested or curious about working on a line crew, in a substation, as a drone operator, with advanced metering technology or as a fiber broadband technician. Instructors led students through various activities in the classroom and outdoors.

Madison County High School Principal Betty-Jo Wynham described the event as a great example of how community partnerships can help expand learning beyond the classroom walls and help students discover the diverse career opportunities available to them.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Hearing from women who are passionate about their careers in this industry and the pathways they took to get there paired with hands-on learning experiences was very powerful and proved to showcase career opportunities better than any human resources website,” said Wynham, also career and technical education administrator at MCHS.

Campers learned about safety on the job, how to safely climb a utility pole and operate a bucket truck—some were even able to help operate a drone.

Students met with industry human resources professionals to review goals, interview best practices and develop a personal “elevator speech,” the release stated.

“I’ve decided I definitely want to pursue becoming a lineman,” says Chessa Trimble, an apprentice electrician, after a day at camp.

With more women taking on roles in the field, attracting them to the responsibilities and teamwork of a line crew remains a challenge, according to the association. These types of operations roles can often lead to a variety of leadership opportunities within an organization. Partners included Milwaukee Tool, Altec, Tyndale and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert