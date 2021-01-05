Girl's masks help against virus and with cancer research

And, she needed help.

“I just thought it was so dear that she wanted to do something, so how could I not say, ‘Yeah, I’ll help you,’” she said.

The two didn’t have to search through haystacks for needles—or material. Like many crafters, Gordon-Arbogast had leftover pieces from various projects.

“MaryKenna has always been curious about what’s in my craft stash and my sewing stash,” the stepgrandmother said. “So we have a good time.”

The two haven’t kept count of the masks sewn, but MaryKenna proudly announced, at the end of December, that she had raised more than $700 for St. Jude’s. She donates $3 of each $5 mask to the research hospital, and has learned one of the best ways to advertise the variety of prints available is to wear different masks to school.

Asked how she picks, she answered: “It kind of depends on what I’m wearing that day,” adding that she likes to match colors and styles.