Give Local Piedmont is May 4

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation will host Give Local Piedmont givelocalpiedmont.org on May 4. The annual day of giving supports local community efforts and nonprofits serving in a variety of areas including aging, youth services, health and wellness and more.

Featured here are the volunteer board members from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock as well as staff at NPCF, based in Warrenton, who make it all happen with support from many community partners.

From left back row are: David Aldrich, Renard Carlos, Larry Christensen, Cathy Dalrymple, Russell James, Caren Eastham, Valerie Goossens, Robin Gulick and Philip Dudley. Front row are: Rick Lessard, Todd Summers, Eugene Triplett, Dr. Brevard Wallace, program officer Dede McClure, executive assistant Vanessa Scherstrom, Asma Noman in research/communications, program associate Aaron Addison and Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson.