A mammoth yearly fundraiser of Northern Piedmont Community Foundation with far-reaching impact, the 10th Annual Give Local Piedmont is Tuesday.

The day of giving, neighbor to neighbor, intends to inspire community members to give big to local nonprofit organizations making the region stronger, according to givelocalpiedmont.org.

The groups receiving the needed support hail from the NPCF service area of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.

Every dollar donated Tuesday will be increased with additional "bonus" dollars provided by PATH Foundation, as well as sponsor-driven prizes. Pre-giving started April 25 and culminates May 9 when donations qualify for prizes.

"We all know the adage, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. We, as a community of givers, have the power to strengthen any link in the chain. In this, our 10th year of Give Local Piedmont, let's continue to work for equity and inclusion and insure our past is not forgotten, our present is made stronger and our future is hopeful," according to givelocalpiedmont.org.

Platinum sponsors this year for Give Local Piedmont is the Nancy N. & Michael D. Baudhuin Foundation, of Culpeper.

"If you have ever needed help from others; if you have ever offered help to others, then perhaps you can relate," said Jane Bowling-Wilson, Executive Director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.

"Our Fire and Rescue, Food Pantries, the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, Culpeper Literacy Council, Culpeper Renaissance, the Free Clinic, George Washington Carver, Minority and Veteran Farmers, Girls on the Run, the SPCA, the Culpeper Museum of History and many, many more are all people just like you and me, reaching out to see what they can do to help someone else."

Life should be about making a difference, contributing, and having an impact, she added. "Many of the nonprofits participating in Give Local Piedmont have the ultimate impact of helping people turn their lives around. You can too," said Bowling-Wilson.

Some of the major Give Local Piedmont nonprofits serving Culpeper and accepting donations for the day of giving are: Aging Together, Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Blue Ridge Chorale, Blue & Red Santa Project, Brandy Station Foundation, CARS, Career Partners, Carver 4-County Museum, Culpeper Air Fest Foundation, Band Boosters, Child Development Center, Christian School, Community Development Corporation, Culpeper Food Closet, Humane Society, Literacy Council, Culpeper Renaissance, Wellness Foundation, Young Life, Foothills Forum, Free Clinic, Forgotten Felines of Culpeper, Friends of the Culpeper County Library, Friends of the Rappahannock, Generations Central Adult Day Center, George Washington Carver Ag Research Center, Girls on the Run Piedmont, Habitat for Humanity, Hero's Bridge, Hospice of the Piedmont, Legal Aid Works, Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Living the Dream Foundation, Manna Ministry, Mom2Mom, Museum of Culpeper History, Operation First Response, Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby, Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, Services to Abused Families, Sex, Drugs & God, Inc., Silver Tones Swing Band, State Climb Collective Inc., The Piedmont Environmental Council, UVA Community Health Foundation, Verdun Adventure Bound and Windmore Foundation of the Arts.