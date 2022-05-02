Give Local Piedmont is Tuesday

This Tuesday is the day to give to any one or more of over 180 homegrown charities and have it matched dollar for dollar.

May 3 is Give Local Piedmont presented by Northern Piedmont Community Foundation with PATH Foundation serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Local nonprofits participating in raising funds through Give Local Piedmont include Career Partners, Culpeper Band Boosters, Culpeper Christian School, Culpeper Renaissance, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, Foothills Forum, Friends of the Culpeper Library, MAD Cats, Living the Dream Foundation, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept., We Plant Trees and Windmore Foundation for the Arts.

“The past two years have been amazingly difficult for so many people and one of the things that happened is our nonprofit organizations all stepped up and did amazing things for people who really needed support and help,” said Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director Northern Virginia Piedmont Foundation, in a social media video post.

“They created options and opportunities and we were able to help with some of that. So this one day, Give Local Piedmont, on May 3, is a day to celebrate all the work those nonprofits accomplished in our four communities. So join us and donate to the causes that you care about. And take a peek at some of the other organizations because there are so many doing great things it will just absolutely make you happy.”

Donate at givelocalpiedmont.org.