Giving the gift of life on Christmas Eve

The best way to kick off the new year?
Donate blood.
So says Kristopher Dumschat, the American Red Cross communications manager for Virginia.
Hospitals’ need is higher now as blood donations drop during the holiday weeks, Dumschat told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
So Red Cross workers were tickled pink to see 39 Culpeper County residents walk into Battlefield Ford on a wet and chilly Christmas Eve to make life-giving gifts, by tapping their veins.
Nicky Derosa of Culpeper came with her husband, Flavio Devosa, to give blood that day at the locally owned dealership on U.S. 29.
“It’s the first time I’ve been able to get her to come,” Flavio said of his wife, who was a bit afraid of what she would experience. “But I said, what better gift is there than the gift of life? And she finally agreed.”
Nicky Derosa said she is aware the need is high for the critical substance.
“I want to do what I can to help out,” she said, lauding her husband, who makes a point to donate every four months. “It seemed like a perfect thing to do for Christmas.”
That Thursday, the Red Cross set up shop to accept blood from 45 people who had signed up to do so in an automobile showroom at Battlefield Ford.
“We’ve had a good number show up, especially with it being a holiday and so much rain,” Kyle Carter, blood collection supervisor, said that afternoon.
Later, Carter said only six people missed their appointments. In the four hours the Red Cross team was onsite, they collected 36 pints of blood.
“I thought everything went really well,” he said, noting that everyone who came was smiling and laughing, and “super nice and patient.”
“They were all wishing everybody a great Christmas and happy new year,” Carter said. “It really felt like a Christmas Eve blood drive.” He enjoyed listening to the holiday music playing on the dealer’s PA system.
Dumschat, the Red Cross regional spokesman, said Tuesday that the holiday season is often a time when blood donations decline.
“The need for blood donors is constant,” he said in an interview. “This time of year, we always have an extra need, because of fewer donors. But we will continue to need blood, so we encourage anyone who can, to do so.”
In the Culpeper area, the next opportunities to help will be at the American Legion post on James Madison Highway in Remington on Feb. 12 and April 9, according to the Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org.
“If you’d like to organize a blood drive with us, we very much welcome the opportunity—please contact us,” Dumschat said, explaining that the nonprofit wants to organize drives more frequently in Culpeper.
Information for potential organizers may be found on the Red Cross website.
The Red Cross executive recommened downloading the Red Cross app and registering before your scheduled appointment, which saves everyone a little time.
“[The app] actually shows your blood journey,” Dumschat said. “I can’t tell you what an amazing feeling it is to see exactly which hospital your blood goes to—to know that is just very satisfying.”
If a donor has the app, they can find out the results of tests taken to see if they have COVID-19 antibodies.
“It’s really good to know that information,” Dumschat said.
If you’ve already given blood but don’t have the app, it’s unlikely the Red Cross can track down those results, he said.
For people who have had COVID-19, donating blood takes on greater urgency.
“We can use their blood to treat those who are critically ill with the virus,” Dumschat stressed. “That’s why we test everybody’s blood for it. We can use every drop.”
“I’d also like to stress that it is very safe to donate blood,” Dumschat said. “We’ve adjusted for COVID in the way we are doing things, and we follow all the CDC and FDA guidelines—so please don’t be scared to donate. We need you!”
He urged people to check back via the website to see if appointments are available sooner, or whether upcoming donation sessions are full.
“We’re always adding new sessions, so if you keep checking, there will be one available within a few weeks,” Dumschat said. “The best way to kick off the new year is to donate blood.”
