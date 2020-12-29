Giving the gift of life on Christmas Eve

The best way to kick off the new year?

Donate blood.

So says Kristopher Dumschat, the American Red Cross communications manager for Virginia.

Hospitals’ need is higher now as blood donations drop during the holiday weeks, Dumschat told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

So Red Cross workers were tickled pink to see 39 Culpeper County residents walk into Battlefield Ford on a wet and chilly Christmas Eve to make life-giving gifts, by tapping their veins.

Nicky Derosa of Culpeper came with her husband, Flavio Devosa, to give blood that day at the locally owned dealership on U.S. 29.

“It’s the first time I’ve been able to get her to come,” Flavio said of his wife, who was a bit afraid of what she would experience. “But I said, what better gift is there than the gift of life? And she finally agreed.”

Nicky Derosa said she is aware the need is high for the critical substance.

“I want to do what I can to help out,” she said, lauding her husband, who makes a point to donate every four months. “It seemed like a perfect thing to do for Christmas.”