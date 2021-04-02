Glasgow Farm Church presents live outdoor Easter production

The Glasgow Farm Church presented its Easter production, “Jesus’ Resurrection 33 A.D.,” for three outdoor performances last week. The one-hour dramatization featured an 85-member cast and crew and included live music and special lighting.

On Easter Sunday, Glasgow Farm Church will offer a sunrise service in the field beginning at 6:15 a.m. and drive-in church from 2–3 p.m. In December, it presented a live Nativity in celebration of Christ’s birth.

Glasgow Farm, a wedding venue site, took on another role after the pandemic outbreak in March 2020. Co-pastors Sharon and Dale Glasgow began hosting drive-in nondenominational services at their 10-acre farm at 448 Hartwood Road in southern Stafford County. The church offers drive-in church at 2 p.m. Sundays and drive-in prayer at 2 p.m. Wednesdays, as well as movie nights and classes.

For more information about the church and its services, visit glasgowfarmchurch.org or facebook.com/GlasgowFarmChurch.

—Staff reports