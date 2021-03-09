Global flavors in old town: Culpeper Restaurant Weeks runs through Sunday

The latest installment of Culpeper Downtown Restaurant Week is now in full swing, serving up global flavors in a Virginia setting through this Sunday, March 14. Among the participating restaurants is Pinto Thai, with server Aoy Tohklang (above) presenting featured special Volcano Shrimp, Thai Dumplings, crab dumplings and Thai iced tea.

Started by local restaurateurs in 2009, the culinary extravaganza encourages diners to break out of typical work-week patterns and share a meal at 11 different independently owned eateries in the heart of old town.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Special menu options include appetizer, entrée and dessert for $35. Among the specialties being offered are delectable dishes such as wasabi dumplings, coconut ice cream, braised short ribs Bolognese lasagna, churro cheesecake, slow roasted lamb shank, mussels and cream, filet mignon, beignets, fish & chips and cheesecake lollipops.

Offering dine-in and carry-out: Flavor on Main (Tues- Sat); Love’s Kitchen (Mon-Sun); Natraj Indian Cuisine (Tues-Sun); Pinto Thai Culpeper (Mon-Sun); The Sangria Bowl (Tues-Sun) and Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar (Tues-Sat).

Offering dine-in only: Grass Rootes (Wed-Sat); The Copper Fish (Mon-Sat); It’s About Thyme (Wed-Sat); Piedmont: A Virginia Steakhouse (Mon-Sat) and Uncle Elder’s BBQ Restaurant (Tues-Sun).

See culpeperdowntown.com/restaurant-week.html for details and menus.