Global Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1, Culpeper nonprofits participating

A global movement encouraging people to do good, GivingTuesday is embraced locally.
Various area nonprofits are asking the public to support them with donations during the 24-hour event taking place this Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Culpeper Habitat for Humanity is one such organization participating in the worldwide generosity drive that will support its ongoing efforts to build affordable housing in this community. Donations to givingtuesday.mightycause.com/donate/culpeperhabitat are tax-deductible and 100 percent of all gifts will go directly toward the mission, said Culpeper Habitat President Jerry Martire.
The local nonprofit has no paid employees, he said.
“Especially in times of crisis, our work is desperately needed,” Martire said. Your support is appreciated now more than ever. The need for affordable housing grows bigger every year, and Culpeper Habitat is here to continue the good fight! Culpeper families in substandard housing are counting on us.”
Another local housing advocate, Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services, formerly Culpeper Community Development Corporation, is accepting contributions as well through a Facebook fundraiser or at culpepershelter.org.
The organization’s mission is to assure homeless and low income Culpeper residents have access to affordable housing and shelter services. In fact, the group this year is operating the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter by providing non-congregate housing options for those without a home.
Culpeper-based Windmore Foundation for the Arts nurtures the soul, according to the nonprofit’s GivingTuesday request for support.
“Why are the arts important? They feed creativity, pick up our spirits, and distract us from the worries of the moment. They give us time to breathe and rest our minds so that we can come back refreshed and with new perspectives,” Windmore stated.
The group asked for support at windmorefoundation.org to continue to offer quality visual, literary, and performing art programs with opportunities for the community to enjoy and participate.
Rappahannock-based Kid Pan Alley, in its ask for support, featured a new, pandemic-era song written by grade school students, “Staring Out My Window” – “And when all this is over I’ll go outside and play And everyone around the world Will celebrate that day Every rose will finally bloom I won’t be stuck in my room, stuck in my room All day.”
“The song expresses how the children—and so many of us—felt when the earth started “spinning out of tune” and so much of life was put on hold,” said Kid Pan Alley founder Paul Reisler, a founding member of the 60s group, Trapezoid. “We hope you’ll consider a gift to Kid Pan Alley on Giving Tuesday. Every dollar donated helps us provide children with a forum to express themselves and connect with their peers during these difficult times.”
Kid Pan Alley board members will match up to $5,000 in donations given by Dec. 10. See kidpanalley.org.
With locations in Culpeper, Weis Markets on Monday announced it would join with customers to support local nonprofits during the National Day of Giving on Tuesday, December 1. Each Weis location will match customer donations with a $500 donation., according to a company release.
“This is a time of quiet desperation for many nonprofits. Demand has soared while donations have declined due to the pandemic and resulting economic downturn,” said Weis Markets spokesman Ron Bonacci. “We’re delighted to partner with our customers to provide this support, and we’re proud of the many associates who support and volunteer for charitable organizations in their communities.”
Created in 2012 at the 92nd Street Y and its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact in New York City, GivingTuesday is about more than financial donations.
“Our mission is to build a more just and generous world,” according to the web site.
Other ways to participate in GivingTuesday include: sharing kindness with neighbors, volunteer virtually or share talents, give voice to a cause that matters, show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers or find a local fundraiser, community drive, or coordinated event to join others in the area or with similar interests in giving back.
See givingtuesday.org for information.
