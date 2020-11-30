Global Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1, Culpeper nonprofits participating

Culpeper-based Windmore Foundation for the Arts nurtures the soul, according to the nonprofit’s GivingTuesday request for support.

“Why are the arts important? They feed creativity, pick up our spirits, and distract us from the worries of the moment. They give us time to breathe and rest our minds so that we can come back refreshed and with new perspectives,” Windmore stated.

The group asked for support at windmorefoundation.org to continue to offer quality visual, literary, and performing art programs with opportunities for the community to enjoy and participate.

Rappahannock-based Kid Pan Alley, in its ask for support, featured a new, pandemic-era song written by grade school students, “Staring Out My Window” – “And when all this is over I’ll go outside and play And everyone around the world Will celebrate that day Every rose will finally bloom I won’t be stuck in my room, stuck in my room All day.”