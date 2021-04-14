GO Virginia: $131K grant will build simple websites for small biz in Culpeper region

The Central VA Small Business Development Center for Region 9 that includes Culpeper County recently received a $131,220 GO Virginia grant in support of building simple web sites for local small businesses.

Dave Reardon in the Culpeper SBDC office said the grant will initiate the “Website Jump Start” program across Region 9 including the city of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The Charlottesville office will manage the program with its team of small business advisors, he said.

“Anticipation is that at least 90 websites will be built and over 250 business people will be trained on how to manage their WordPress websites and learn to successfully market online,” Reardon said.

The program application is at https://cvsbdc.org/website-jump-start/

The state funds also allowed the agency to hire a full-time business advisor to focus on rural entrepreneurship, Main Street commerce and minority and agri-business efforts, according to Rebecca Haydock, director for Charlottesville SBDC.