 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GO Virginia: $131K grant will build simple websites for small biz in Culpeper region
0 comments
top story

GO Virginia: $131K grant will build simple websites for small biz in Culpeper region

{{featured_button_text}}
Ec dev center

The Culpeper location for Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is located in the town government building at 803 S. Main St.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

The Central VA Small Business Development Center for Region 9 that includes Culpeper County recently received a $131,220 GO Virginia grant in support of building simple web sites for local small businesses.

Dave Reardon in the Culpeper SBDC office said the grant will initiate the “Website Jump Start” program across Region 9 including the city of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The Charlottesville office will manage the program with its team of small business advisors, he said.

“Anticipation is that at least 90 websites will be built and over 250 business people will be trained on how to manage their WordPress websites and learn to successfully market online,” Reardon said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The program application is at https://cvsbdc.org/website-jump-start/

The state funds also allowed the agency to hire a full-time business advisor to focus on rural entrepreneurship, Main Street commerce and minority and agri-business efforts, according to Rebecca Haydock, director for Charlottesville SBDC.

“The volume of activity in our office (counseling and prep hours) has more than tripled in the last year with no signs of slowing," she said in an email to the Star-Exponent. “The grant not only builds our capacity to serve, but allows us to take this emergency measure to get people started with websites for success.”

Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced more than $6.3 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants for 15 projects to help the state continue addressing economic impacts of the pandemic.

“This funding will go a long way towards supporting a broad-based economic recovery across our Commonwealth,” said Northam in a statement. “As we celebrate these projects, we must also recognize the leadership and many contributions of the late GO Virginia Board Chairman Tom Farrell, whose business acumen helped advance the GO Virginia mission of fostering lasting regional collaboration, and was instrumental in mounting a robust effort to spur Virginia’s economic recovery amid the pandemic. His legacy will live on through innovative, impactful programs like this one.”

Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 163 projects and awarded approximately $56.9 million to support regional economic development efforts. See dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
State and Regional News

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks

  • Updated

A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News