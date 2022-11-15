Good Hope Baptist Church in Madison expanding school

Madison County Supervisors have approved an amendment to an existing special use permit to expand the school of Good Hope Baptist Church.

The church, located in the Radiant area, currently operates a preschool in its sanctuary, but would like to expand to serve additional ages and grades. The preschool is operated under a permit approved in June 2014.

The expansion, dubbed Aryeh Christian Academy, would consist of a new 12,000-sq.ft. school building and 9,120 sq. ft. gymnasium on 3.9 acres zoned A-1 Agriculture.

At full build-out the school would serve 200 students up to grade 12 with 15 staff and faculty members. VDOT has recommended a commercial entrance on Beautiful Run Road.

Preschool director Jill Garth said the project will likely be done in phases and won’t hit its 200-studentpeak in the first year.

Some residents, however, voiced their concerns about the project. Sharon Gregory who lives across from the property said she has concerns about the traffic and can’t believe VDOT said it would be okay.

She said the road is narrow and the ditches are often gutted. She also said private schools take funding away from public schools. Plus, she said, private schools don’t pay taxes.

“We bought there to have peaceful enjoyment of our property,” Gregory said. “This will impact that.”

Larry Dodson agreed, stating the road just isn’t wide enough.

Others spoke in favor of the school. Mike Sharman of Novum said he is thankful a church body is wanting to educate children, not just in subjects, but in God. He said the school wouldn’t have the impact suspected and said what can’t be gotten back is the loss of childhood.

“This school wouldn’t get 10 or 20 students if people were satisfied with Madison County Public Schools,” Sharman said. “The pass rates are abysmal.”

Pastor Jeff Tucker also spoke in favor of the school.

“I applaud Good Hope’s efforts to expand educational opportunities,” he said. “Ms. Garth and her team have a proven track record and deserve the opportunity to fulfill this need.”

Karen Peyton is the mother of a 3-year-old student at Good Hope. She said she couldn’t be happier with the love, care and attention her child receives.

“They’ve created a very special program in Madison,” Peyton said.

Planning commissioners agreed. Commissioner Pete Elliott thanked Garth for her work in presenting the application. She had previously provided each commissioner with a full binder containing information on the project.

He also said he didn’t think the school would cause a traffic issue.

Commissioner Daniel Crigler, who lives on Good Hope Church Road, said he hasn’t seen any increased traffic from the existing preschool. Elliott made a motion recommending approval of the SUP expansion which was seconded by Crigler and approved 8-0. Peter Work abstained. Supervisors approved the application 5-0.