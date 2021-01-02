Gordon Wayne's walk from Virginia to Massachusetts won't be his "one big thing," he says

Wayne said he had raised about $170,000 for the cause as of Dec. 21. He said he plans to close out the fundraiser at the end of the year and will work with the Alliance to distribute the funds.

While he said arriving at Boston College was “one of the best moments of my life, for sure,” it has taken him some time to adjust to life at the school.

“It’s been a much different experience, obviously, given how much of a different place it is from what I’m used to,” he said.

Wayne said he was in a “weird spot” when he first arrived on campus because many of the students knew who he was from the publicity his walk received, but he didn’t know any of them.

“I’d be walking across campus and I’d see people just staring at me,” he said, adding that he was also the target of some online bullying.

“I didn’t expect something like that to happen,” Wayne said. “But with the negative there’s obviously some positive. I’ve met a lot of people who are happy for me and what I did, especially the staff.”

Boston College implemented strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures—Wayne said he gets tested almost every week—so he’s been able to live in his dorm on campus and attend in-person classes.