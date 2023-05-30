Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Gordonsville man died Sunday night in a two-vehicle fatal crash in the Town of Orange.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 9:30 p.m. in the 250 block of North Madison Road. A 2002 Nissan Frontier was traveling south on Madison Road when it rear-ended a 2016 Honda Civic, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Nissan continued off the right side of the roadway and collided with a building, he said.

The driver of the Nissan, Jeffrey S. McDaniel, 57, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, a 19-year-old female of Orange, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is considered a factor in the wreck, Coffey said.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.