Gordonsville man pleads guilty in Charlottesville, Stafford robbery spree

A Gordonsville man accused of going on a robbery spree in the summer 2020 that spanned Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Stafford County pleaded guilty to federal Hobbs Act robbery charges, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia announced Friday.

Dominique Dejone Thurston, 23, was arrested in September 2020 in connection with a robbery of a 7-Eleven in northern Albemarle in which a clerk at the store was assaulted. The other robberies included the Oak Hill Market in Albemarle, 7-Eleven on Ivy Road in Charlottesville, a BP gas station convenience store in Charlottesville, 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive in Albemarle, Kangaroo Gas in Albemarle and 7-Day Junior Store in Charlottesville.

During each robbery, Thurston brandished a firearm while pointing it at a store employee and demanding cash, according to the news release.

Thurston pleaded guilty to seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery as well as two counts of brandishing and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce in any way or degree.

Thurston will be sentenced Jan. 31, 2022, according to the release. Thurston’s federal trial was delayed earlier this year in order to give the defense more time to prepare.