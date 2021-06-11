Gordonsville still celebrates its fried-chicken bona fides

The spirit of waiter carriers from the 1800s lives on in Gordonsville’s annual Fried Chicken Festival, scheduled this year for Oct. 2.

In the Reconstruction years after the Civil War, Black women began selling food to passengers on the trains running through Gordonsville. Fried chicken was the most popular item, earning the town the title of “chicken-leg centre of the universe.”

Begun in 2012, the town’s Fried Chicken Festival features the 5K Chicken Run in the morning with a 1K for children, fried-chicken dinners at the Fire Company Fairgrounds in the afternoon, and cook-offs for best pies and fried chicken.

This year’s festival will also celebrate Gordonsville’s 150th anniversary.

“It’s a fun time,” Gordonsville Town Manager Deborah Kendall said of the annual festival. “Folks come out and enjoy the food.”

Between 2,000 to 3,000 visitors attend each year, depending on the weather, she said. Admission and parking are free.