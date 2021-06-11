Gordonsville still celebrates its fried-chicken bona fides

The spirit of waiter carriers from the 1800s lives on in Gordonsville’s annual Fried Chicken Festival, scheduled this year for Oct. 2.
In the Reconstruction years after the Civil War, Black women began selling food to passengers on the trains running through Gordonsville. Fried chicken was the most popular item, earning the town the title of “chicken-leg centre of the universe.”
Begun in 2012, the town’s Fried Chicken Festival features the 5K Chicken Run in the morning with a 1K for children, fried-chicken dinners at the Fire Company Fairgrounds in the afternoon, and cook-offs for best pies and fried chicken.
This year’s festival will also celebrate Gordonsville’s 150th anniversary.
“It’s a fun time,” Gordonsville Town Manager Deborah Kendall said of the annual festival. “Folks come out and enjoy the food.”
Between 2,000 to 3,000 visitors attend each year, depending on the weather, she said. Admission and parking are free.
But if you don’t want to wait until October to enjoy local fried chicken, Gordonsville now features a new restaurant, Champion Ice House, which opened May 15. It is already a big hit with locals, General Manager Ken MacGregor said.
The menu features many fried-chicken dishes, as well as sandwiches, salads, sides and beer from Champion Brewery in Charlottesville, all served with a large helping of traditional Southern hospitality, MacGregor said.
And, lest anyone forget how it all got started, a whole wall is devoted to photos of the town’s waiter carriers, still serving customers in the spirit of hospitality all these years later.
Champion Ice House is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on Gordonsville or its Fried Chicken Festival, visit the town’s website at townofgordonsville.org.
Free-lance writer J. Steven Moore lives in Caroline County.