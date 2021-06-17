 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gordonsville woman charged in fatal shooting of Barboursville man
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Gordonsville woman charged in fatal shooting of Barboursville man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Gordonsville woman is in custody and charged with second degree murder in Wednesday night's shooting death of a local resident in Barboursville.

James Manning, 36, was found deceased from a gunshot wound at his home on Hamm Farm Road, off of U.S. 33 in Orange County after deputies were called to the scene at 7 p.m. on June 16, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The victim was a husband, father of three school-aged children and a veteran.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After hours of processing the scene by Virginia State Police and gathering information, Brianna Cole Knicely, 27, of Wooded Way, was developed as a suspect in the shooting, according to police. A Be-On-The-Lookout was sent out to surrounding counties.

In the early morning hours of today, June 17, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

Knicley agreed to return to Orange County to be interviewed, police said. She has also since been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Knicely is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bond eligibility. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Brianna Cole Knicely

Brianna Cole Knicely
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are animals using social distancing to protect themselves from infections?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News