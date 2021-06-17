Gordonsville woman charged in fatal shooting of Barboursville man

A Gordonsville woman is in custody and charged with second degree murder in Wednesday night's shooting death of a local resident in Barboursville.

James Manning, 36, was found deceased from a gunshot wound at his home on Hamm Farm Road, off of U.S. 33 in Orange County after deputies were called to the scene at 7 p.m. on June 16, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The victim was a husband, father of three school-aged children and a veteran.

After hours of processing the scene by Virginia State Police and gathering information, Brianna Cole Knicely, 27, of Wooded Way, was developed as a suspect in the shooting, according to police. A Be-On-The-Lookout was sent out to surrounding counties.

In the early morning hours of today, June 17, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle.

Knicley agreed to return to Orange County to be interviewed, police said. She has also since been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Knicely is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bond eligibility. The investigation is ongoing, police said.