Gordonsville woman not-guilty of murder in fatal shooting of Barboursville man

ORANGE—A jury deliberated for nearly seven hours Friday before finding a Gordonsville woman not-guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her babysitter’s husband.

Brianna Knicely, 28, stood trial over four days in Orange County Circuit Court this past week in the June 16, 2021 fatal shooting of James Manning, 36, at his home in Barboursville.

The Orange County native maintained her innocence in the murder case and has been held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond eligibility since her arrest June 17, 2021.

Judge David Franzén will grant Knicely a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. Monday and Knicely will be released pending further unresolved charges that ended in mistrial Friday.

Prosecutors and law enforcement expressed shock at the verdict, believing they had more than enough evidence for a conviction, including a confession from Knicely that she shot Manning.

The defendant and the deceased did not know each other than through Manning’s wife, Jessica, being a friend and childcare provider for the defendant’s two small children for nearly three years.

Knicely claimed over the course of evolving testimony that James Manning knocked her out and tried to sexually assault her when she went to his house around 4:30 p.m. on the day of the fatal shooting to get her child’s bathing suit. Knicely shot him three times with a loaded .380 Ruger automatic pistol she had in her purse, striking Manning in the head, chest and groin area.

Charges downgraded, manslaughter mistrial

Prosecutors originally charged the local woman with first-degree murder.

Friday, Orange County Circuit Court Judge David Franzén downgraded it to second-degree saying the commonwealth had not proved premeditation.

The jury also found Knicely not-guilty of using a firearm to commit murder and not-guilty of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling, as proceedings wrapped up after 10 p.m.

The diverse panel of six men and six women, in their 20s-60s, could not reach a unanimous decision on the question if Knicely had committed voluntary manslaughter when she shot Manning three times in his kitchen.

“We’re not making progress,” the jury wrote in a note to the court around 10 o’clock. This was after judge had inquired of them by note if the jury wanted to continue deliberating into the night or break and continue Saturday morning.

“We don’t anticipate any juror changing their mind,” the jury wrote back of the voluntary manslaughter charge.

Franzén declared a mistrial on the voluntary manslaughter charge, meaning the prosecution can reinstate it and attempt to again try a case against Knicely.

A mistrial was also declared for a charge of unlawfully shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Orange County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katie Fitzgerald said after the verdict that she would consult with Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell on confirming that they will retry the case on the lesser charges.

Franzén thanked and commended the jury for its work during a pandemic when the judge said many others are shirking their duty.

He dismissed the panel from service saying they could feel justly proud in their work and hold their heads up high.

Prosecution limitations

The commonwealth’s case was crippled by numerous prohibitions on presentation of evidence to the jury to establish motive.

Social worker Sheila Morrissey was not allowed to testify about multiple calls regarding the health and safety of Knicely's children or a home visit on the day of the shooting that went awry. The social worker testified she tried to call Knicely on June 16, 2021 and got no response. On her way to Knicely's house that day, Morrissey was rear-ended and had to cancel the visit, she testified.

Dogged defense attorney Richard Harry successfully argued it was irrelevant and another attempt by the commonwealth to turn it into a separate trial about whether his client is a good person of a good mother.

Another limitation on evidence seen by the jury, the judge would not declare as experts members of the medical examiner’s office and state forensics office because prosecutors had not requested them in the required timeframe.

When Harry objected to opinion testimony, the commonwealth was not permitted to present ballistics or forensic experts.

The court, in addition, after meticulously going through 30 jury instructions, spent some time Friday night redacting Manning’s autopsy report so the jury could not view his cause and manner of death—gunshot wounds and homicide, according to law enforcement.

Harry also characterized this public information from a medical examiner as heresay evidence because it is a opinion.

Since the ME was designated an expert, per the judge's order was required to do, the defense motion prevailed in the matter.

Knicely’s motive, according to testimony, was, “To get him the hell up off me,” Harry repeated at least a dozen times during at trial.

The jury believed she was attacked.

Two weeks before Manning was shot, Knicely had a confrontation at the house with Jessica Manning about a DSS investigation involving neglect and improper supervision of her children. According to testimony, Knicely’s mother, Jessica Atkins, made the report to Orange DSS, but Jessica Manning somehow got assigned fault.

Knicely put her fists up during the June 1, 2021 exchange at the Manning home, Jessica Manning testified at trial. Manning’s widow said she told Knicely never to come back, and Knicely agreed.

Reactions to trial, down time

The defendant showed joy, elation and relief at being cleared of the murder charge Friday, more than a year later, her large family seated in the courtroom gathering around her at the defense table soon after the verdicts were read.

On the other side, the Manning family expressed devastation at the loss of justice for their deceased son, brother, father, friend and coworker. Fitzgerald said she did not know when asked what happened with the case. A source in local law enforcement said the case was lost due to Judge Franzén’s different “world view” on administration of justice.

Court appointed, Harry fiercely defended his client, who had no prior criminal history and was trained as a nurse and unemployed at the time of the shooting.

During more than six hours of jury deliberations Friday night, the courthouse remained open and staffed with bailiffs.

Outside the main entrance fronting on Madison Road, Knicely’s family set up chairs for the grandparents and got refreshments from their coolers in a party-like atmosphere, people sitting and laying on the concrete curb on their cell phones, which are not allowed in the courthouse. A few females loudly cackled and shouted through the parking lot about Star-Exponent coverage of the trial as a reporter worked in her vehicle in view of the scene before going back in the courthouse.

In an original video confession to authorities the morning after the slaying a year ago, the defendant said she shot Manning after he pulled her hair and grabbed her.

Testimony, rebuttal evidence

On the stand Thursday, Knicely testified Manning pulled her down on the ground, knocking her unconscious. She said when woke up on the kitchen floor, he was straddling her and trying to pull down her pants so she shot him in self-defense.

Harry continued his argument Friday that James Manning had a history of violence against women including his wife, based on a criminal complaint from a decade ago, and a DUI. The defense attorney asserted the deceased was high on Kratom, a legal plant, when he attacked his client.

Harry told the jury it is used as a sexual stimulant, based on defense expert testimony.

Manning was an honorably discharged Army veteran of Afghanistan who worked as a UPS driver and loved spending time with his kids.

In rebuttal evidence Friday, Jessica Manning said she never told Knicely that James abused her. The two women had discussed domestic violence by her first husband, Jessica Manning said. This caused Knicely to open up about her own domestic abuse.

Landlord Jeff Buck, in rebuttal testimony Friday, said he knew the deceased for more than 10 years while they lived in his property. Buck said he did not know Manning to be a man of violence.

“He was a hard worker, kind…soft spoken but a real good guy,” Buck said.

The prosecution called Trent Blankenbaker, the father of Knicely’s children, as its final rebuttal witness Friday. He testified she left their home on the night of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. and got back around 4:45 p.m.

Blankenbaker testified he waiting outside for her when she pulled in as he was running late for work in Culpeper.

“She said she couldn’t find the keys to her car,” he testified so they took his car, a white Acura.

Knicely did not tell her children’s father what happened at the Manning household. Blankenbaker said they talked about “normal stuff” on the approximate 40-minute drive to work.

He said he started to get concerned when he couldn’t reach her by phone. When he talked to her next, Knicely was in jail, he testified.

Blankenbaker said Knicely carried a gun on her “at times.”

“Me, too because we got kids,” he said, noting there was a gun in his Acura when Knicely was pulled over in Culpeper early on the morning of June 17, 2021 following a be-on-the-lookout law enforcement alert for a homicide suspect.

PTSD defense experts

Dr. Peter Schmidt, a licensed professional counselor from Charlottesville, testified Thursday he treated James Manning in 2010 for PTSD following a road rage incident. The deceased spent more than a year on the battlegrounds of Afghanistan, the doctor noted of the cause for the post-traumatic stress.

Schimdt said Manning did well in therapy and was making a good recovery from the condition. The witness pressed by Harry, testified that using substances would not trigger someone’s PTSD.

Dr. William McKenna, a psychologist and forensics evaluator, testified he visited Knicely twice in jail to conduct a psychological evaluation. The defense witness said he diagnosed Knicely with PTSD, saying she had classic symptoms.

McKenna mentioned a term, delayed reporting, where people who experience a traumatic event don’t always report it right away, especially sexual assault.

Finally, a medical toxicology expert, Dr. Sessions, testified about Kratom, an Asian tree in the coffee family long used for its medicinal purposes. The legal substance was found in Manning’s blood during autopsy toxicology testing. In low doses, the leaves of the plant can be a stimulant when chewed or provide pain relief.

Traditionally, someone who does a hard day’s labor might rely on it, Sessions said, but it is viewed today as an unsafe drug due to dosing dangers.

Fitzgerald on cross asked the doctor if he was aware Manning worked 16-18 hours a day driving a UPS truck. He might could use the extra energy at a low dose, the prosecutor said.

Closing statements, bail hearing

In closing arguments Friday, Harry argued for more than an hour that his client was innocent. He pointed out the prosecution did not present Manning’s cause and manner of death. Harry accused the prosecution for failing to retrieve or preserve Ring video from the front of the Manning household that would have captured the encounter.

Police testified at trial there were large periods of time on June 16, 2021 when Ring movement-based alerts were issued, but no videos were recorded.

They were unsuccessful in retrieving footage from Ring, which said the videos did not exist, according to testimony.

The commonwealth also did not have ready for trial the results of a rape test kit Knicely had done within days of being in jail after claiming she was sexually assaulted.

Harry ridiculed the prosecution for its theory that Knicely killed Mr. Manning because of the DSS investigation.

“It’s not a trial about her being a good mom,” the defense attorney said.

Harry said his client did not disclose the reported sexual assault by Manning to OCSO Investigator Becky Jones in the morning-after interview because of previous interactions with Jones “where she wasn’t believed.”

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Crystal Hasting argued in closing that Knicely went to the Manning home with a loaded gun in her purse because she was angry at Jessica Manning for speaking with Knicely’s mother, Jessica Atkins, about her children.

Hasting said Knicely was angry because DSS was going to take away her children.

It was the “lighting of a fuse” that simmered over the next two weeks, Hasting said, over the objection of Harry, sustained.

The night he died, Manning was home alone working on a boat motor while his wife and three kids were swimming at his mother-in-law’s. He answered the door wearing black latex work gloves.

No hairs were found on those gloves when analyzed in the lab, Hasting said. There was no sign of a struggle in the kitchen, multiple witnesses testified.

“This defendant, with malice and without justification, shot James Manning and left him to bleed out at the bottom of the basement stairs,” the prosecutor said in closing arguments.

At the very end of the trial with the jury dismissed, Harry requested a reasonable bail amount for his client. Fitzgerald asked that Knicely be held without bond on the pending charges, including voluntary manslaughter.

Franzén replied the defendant could request a reasonable bond, but not today.

“We will schedule that as soon as possible,” the judge said.

Harry said he would be in the circuit court at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Fitzgerald said that was too soon for the commonwealth and the judge set it for Monday morning.