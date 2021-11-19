Gordonsville woman's 1st degree murder trial next month in death of babysitter's spouse

Another deputy observed a Ruger .380 in the floorboard. A search warrant was executed at both locations, according to court documents. Numerous guns were found at Knicely’s house—rifles and pistols.

At 1:19 a.m. on June 17, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office contacted OCSO about a traffic stop on an Acura Knicely was driving with two juveniles in the vehicle.

The defendant subsequently told investigators in Orange that she went to the Manning house to pick up some of her kids’ clothes that had been left there.

Knicely knocked on the door at the residence and James Manning answered, according to court documents. Knicely asked Manning if Jessica was there and he said no.

Knicely said she told Manning she did not believe him and asked if she could get the clothes. She said he appeared “confused” by the request, then “Mr. James” grabbed and pulled her hair.

Knicely said “oh no” and pulled a gun out of her purse and shot Manning four times, according to the criminal complaint.

She reported she left the scene and went to Royal Market nearby on Route 33 to purchase cigarettes and soda.