Gordonsville's Dix Memorial Pool closes for season after post-COVID return

Gordsonsville’s Dix Memorial Pool finished the season Monday with a final summer swim on Labor Day.

The only public pool in Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties almost didn’t open this season again due to the nationwide lifeguard shortage. It was closed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

Dix Memorial Pool finally did open weekends over the July 4 holiday for an abbreviated season at the urging of Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner, who grew up going there and vowed to see it reopen.

With a modest sign-on bonus, bump in hourly pay and covering the cost for Red Cross lifeguard certification, the town was able to recruit four young lifeguards. They included brothers Mason Brooking, 17, and Matthew Brooking, 15. Oon the last day of the season, the Orange County High School students said it had been a fun job.

Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall stepped up as pool manager. She was there most weekends overseeing operations at the circa-1956 facility, which is basic and no-frills but cools off dozens on hot summer days. Daily entry cost a few bucks for in and out-of-town residents.

The pool is in Verling Park, a block off Main Street near the historic downtown.

Gordonsville officials are planning on opening the pool for its final summer season in 2023, Kendall said Monday.

She hopes to start recruiting lifeguards early next year so that staffing is in place to open for the Memorial Day Weekend. Kendall said she will be back as pool manager.

What happens beyond next summer remains to be seen as town officials work out details of a new park and pool facility as part of broader town-to-trail initiative of Piedmont Environmental Council.

Kendall said the design phase for a new pool could be complete by next summer.

She estimated more than 400 people visited Dix Memorial Pool for the summer season that just ended. A high attendance day was over 90 swimmers this past Saturday for the extended Labor Day weekend, Kendall said.