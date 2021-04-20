Got cabin fever? Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Fair returns for summer of '21

Local firefighting volunteers may have just what is needed to break out of more than a year of cabin fever.

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department is moving forward with plans for a safe return this summer of its Fair & Carnival at the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Road.

Cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, the 2021 fair will be held August 11-14. Fair organizers are hoping that some of the current restrictions and guidelines may be lifted by that timeframe, according to a release on Tuesday from Jeff Bailey with Brandy VFD.

Fair organizers added whatever restrictions and guidelines are in place four months from now will be strictly followed at the event.

The Annual Fair is a big fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and ems fire responder service to the community. Not being able to hold fairs and other fundraisers like Bingo for the past year has been hard for many volunteer companies now cautiously attempting a return to normal.

Cole’s Shows Amusements from Covington will once again be on the midway at the upcoming fair in Brandy Station, providing more than 20 modern, safe amusement rides, family-oriented games and delicious food, all staffed by courteous, professional employees.