Gourdvine Baptist offers in-person or radio worship
Gourdvine Baptist Church

Gourdvine Baptist Church at 7103 Eggbornsveill Road in Rixeyville stands in the sunshine on a recent Sunday morning.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Gourdvine Baptist is meeting for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings in the basement of the church, 7103 Eggbornsville Road in Rixeyville.

All are welcome to join the congregation in person, or attendees may stay in their vehicle and tune into radio station 90.3 FM. For information, contact 540/937-2171.

Interim Pastor Randy Clark is leading services.

Gourdvine Baptist Church was established in 1791, the third oldest congregation of its denomination in Culpeper County, according to its website. The present-day church building, which has been added onto several times, was constructed in 1838.

