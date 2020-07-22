Governor Ralph Northam made an impromptu visit to Culpeper Wednesday to view the dam on Lake Pelham—completed in 2019— near the height of the afternoon heat.
“I’ve learned a lot being in Culpeper, through Culpeper, around Culpeper, but I had never been to this lake, and it’s a beautiful lake … and if you had asked me, I wouldn’t have been able to tell you the population (of the town of Culpeper) is 18,000. It’s interesting,” said the Democratic governor and medical doctor.
It was apparently the first time Northam, in office for three years, had come to Culpeper to meet with local officials as part of any organized gathering.
Around two dozen people from Virginia Dept. of Conservation & Recreation, Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation, town administration, town council and the governor’s office showed up for the understated visit that included a walk on the dam’s elevated earthen berm to its concert labyrinth weir spillway.
Everybody had on a mask as the temperatures reached into the 90s. No one shook hands.
It’s been nearly a year since the town dedicated $18 million in dam projects, including at 254-acre Lake Pelham, mandated for safety to withstand extreme weather.
Northam said he decided to come to Culpeper on Wednesday because they were in Northern Virginia earlier in the day signing a bill and they were on their way back to Richmond.
“We have over a thousand dams (in Virginia) … and thought it would be a great opportunity to come and see. It’s a great example of a lot of projects we need to cue up across the commonwealth,” the governor said.
Northam lauded Culpeper for the successful dam collaboration with federal, state and local partners and resources that made it safer for thousands of residents living downstream of the lake and their property less prone to flooding. Side recreational benefits of the project included creation of Lake Pelham Adventures watercraft rentals, new trails connecting the dense housing development at Lakeview to Yowell Meadow Park and another planned park near the spillway.
The governor called the partnership a model for the state.
“When it comes to projects like this there is just no way a town or even a small city can accommodate the cost. So for people to think outside the box and look for where the funding comes from the fed, state and local—even the homeowner’s association contributed—it’s pretty neat when you think about it,” Northam said. “You hear so much about, people won’t work together, politics being what it is. But this is just a great example, it’s a model for how we should do things in Virginia.”
Before the dam was renovated, about 1,500 people were using town lakes on a regular basis for recreation – boating or fishing, Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively told Northam. Those numbers have ballooned, he said.
Last month alone, 2,500 watercraft (canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, etc.) were rented out through Lake Pelham Adventures, located next to and operated through Ole Country Store on Route 29.
“That’s how successful it is,” Hively said. “We never in our wildest dreams thought it would pay for itself. We just wanted enough money for day-to-day operations, but it will pay for itself in 15 years.”
Rentals are $5/hour or $20/day.
Deputy Director of Natural Resources Joshua Saks said the outdoor recreation component is crucial “as we in Virginia make big investments in resilience … we want to do as much of these kinds of projects as we possibly can.”
Northam asked if people fished on Lake Pelham, looking around for a fishing pole, and Mayor Mike Olinger responded it’s a popular fishing hole. Olinger said he met a man last weekend on the lake that drove from Scottsville in Albemarle County to enjoy its beauty and to cast a line.
Wendy Howard-Cooper, division director of Dam Safety & Floodplain Management with the Virginia Dept. of Conservation & Recreation, said about 50 percent of the state’s 326 “high hazard dams” need some sort of remediation, and so do about half of the total 2,100 dams in Virginia. Saving lives is the primary focus for projects like occurred on Lake Pelham, she said. Howard-Cooper also applauded the recreational aspect seen in Culpeper.
“They have really done some great things here. What we’re trying to move toward is a full community approach to resilience and not just, let’s fix the dam,” she said.
Northam, asked after the dam tour when Culpeper could reopen its splash park, talked briefly about the state of COVID-19 in Virginia. Under Phase Three reopening, pools, water parks and other aquatic facilities remain closed or their use curtailed.
“We all want to get back to as near normal lives as we can, but we just need to do it safely and responsibly,” Northam said. COVID-19 cases trending up in eastern parts of the state is of particular concern at the moment, the governor said.
“Behavior is sometimes difficult to change but I think finally we’re seeing Virginians realize if we’re going to get through this, if we are going to put this health crisis behind us, we need to follow the guidelines. So it’s good to see everybody wearing their masks and keeping their distance, washing our hands.”
Northam said, “There’s always that possibility,” the state could move back to Phase Two: “We’ve got everything option wise on the table right now.”
Asked about the devastating impact on business of his executive orders, the governor said he was a small business owner having started a medical practice.
“When I hear people say that we need to just open things up, send everybody back to school, it’s very short-sighted. I will tell you this from a medical perspective, I have spent many a day and night in the emergency room and we are really stretching our healthcare providers thinly, we’re stretching our hospital capacity, our PPE … so I would just ask people to think about that when they say I don’t need to wear a mask. Think about the men and women working on the front lines, in our nursing homes, food manufacturing plants, all of these things are so vital and they’re putting their lives at risk and their families’ lives every day to serve others. So we need to be considerate of everybody,” he said.
Northam said local school districts would continue to have oversight of customized reopening plans and that there was not one solution to meet each locality’s different needs. Finally, the governor briefly addressed pushback from Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins regarding gun use in Virginia. The local sheriff has said he would deputize thousands of civilian officers so they can keep their guns if the Democratic-led General Assembly passes an assault weapons ban.
The governor said he was aware of what Jenkins plans to do and that the gun measures proposed and already passed in Richmond are constitutional.
“I would just say this about any law enforcement, we expect them to make sure that people are abiding by the laws. We expect our law enforcement agents to enforce our laws,” Northam said.
“As a war veteran, I served during Desert Storm, I know what weapons of war do to human beings and we don’t need them in society. I grew up hunting, fishing and I encourage folks to get out and do that. You don’t need assault weapons to do that. We introduced that this past year it didn’t get passed, but we’ll be bringing it back in the session in January.”
