 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Governor donates third-quarter salary to veteran-run G3 Community Services

  • 0
Youngkin salary

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin (left) donate his 3Q salary to G3 Community Services in Stafford. 

 OFFICE OF GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin announced Monday they will donate his third-quarter salary of $43,750 to G³ Community Services, a veteran-run nonprofit focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities.

The Stafford-based nonprofit also assists veterans transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.

"The mission of G3 Community Services is to restore, inspire, and empower the family unit while focusing on mission rather than self. This organization exemplifies the heart and the Spirit of Virginia,” the governor said in a statement. “I am pleased to donate this quarter’s salary to G3 community services to support their continued efforts to uplift families and localities across the Commonwealth.”

“Investing in the lives and livelihoods of others is a blessed vocation," added said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin. "It’s heartwarming to see the good being done for students, citizens and military-servants through veteran-run G3 Community Services."

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court delays hearing in Culpeper sexting case

Court delays hearing in Culpeper sexting case

Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 47, was a special education paraprofessional last academic year at Culpeper County High School, accused of asking for nude photo of 16-year male student.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why some scientists say we should go to Venus on your way to Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert