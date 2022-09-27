Governor donates third-quarter salary to veteran-run G3 Community Services

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin announced Monday they will donate his third-quarter salary of $43,750 to G³ Community Services, a veteran-run nonprofit focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities.

The Stafford-based nonprofit also assists veterans transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.

"The mission of G3 Community Services is to restore, inspire, and empower the family unit while focusing on mission rather than self. This organization exemplifies the heart and the Spirit of Virginia,” the governor said in a statement. “I am pleased to donate this quarter’s salary to G3 community services to support their continued efforts to uplift families and localities across the Commonwealth.”

“Investing in the lives and livelihoods of others is a blessed vocation," added said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin. "It’s heartwarming to see the good being done for students, citizens and military-servants through veteran-run G3 Community Services."