Governor issues Valentine's Day PSA on radio encouraging Virginians to get vaccine

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Valentine's Day released a radio public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan.

The five-county Rappahannock Rapidan Health District that includes Culpeper continues to lag behind the state for rate of vaccines.

"While Governor Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it’s a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19," according to a release Monday from his office.

The governor said in a statement, “I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19.

"I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so. After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH, former health district director for the Culpeper area, said vaccines work.

“We applaud Governor Youngkin for sharing these very important messages," Greene said in a statement Monday.

"Most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, especially those experiencing severe symptoms, are unvaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It could save your life."

As of Friday, 75 percent of Virginians had received two dose of vaccine compared to 63 percent in RRHD, spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, according to the local health district.

Statewide, 37 percent of Virginians have taken two vaccine shots and a booster, compared to 32 percent in RRHD.

"Immunity is immunity, whether from recent infection or vaccination. Vaccines, however, offer more robust protection and are a much safer path to immunity. Even if you’ve already had COVID-19, you should get vaccinated for longer term protection," according to the latest update from RRHD.

vaccinate.virginia.org or locally call 540/308-6072 for help making an appointment.

Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19, according to Youngkin.

"We have come so far so I'm asking—not as the governor—but as a Virginian, a neighbor and a friend, please get the vaccine and let's get through this together," the governor said in the radio PSA release Monday.

His COVID-19 Action Plan includes re-prioritizing resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities, Youngkin's release stated.

The plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increasing the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities.