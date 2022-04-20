Grant Bicentennial celebrated this weekend in Culpeper

The nation’s highest-ranking general during the American Civil War—who also became the 18th U.S. President—will return to Culpeper this weekend in celebration of the bicentennial of his birth April 27, 1822, in Ohio.

Brian Withrow, portraying Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant (1822-1885), and other living history reenactors will gather April 23–24 at the historic Burgandine House, 807 S. Main St. for the educational program. Saturday’s event will run 10 a.m. until after dark and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteer caretakers Susan Williams and David Reeves have organized the Grant event for several years now. It was in Culpeper, in fact, where the to-be president in 1864 launched the Overland Campaign with the Battle of the Wilderness, May 5-7.

It was the beginning of the end of the bloody, domestic conflict fought over keeping human beings in bondage. Grant was in the county for his 42nd birthday before heading east a few short days later to face Gen. Lee and the Confederates.

Withrow loves portraying the Union general and is about the best at it that Williams has seen, she said.

New this year, U.S. Colored Troops re-enactors will partake in the living history weekend. Also watch for Confederate players and a potential prisoner escape scenario.

Visitors can interact with historians to learn about their various roles during the war. Inside the house, a new corner with games from the past are sure to be of interest, including Captain’s Mistress, checkers and chess.

“We’re keeping her open after dark this year,” Williams said of the colonial cabin. “We’ll start at sundown, turn off all the electric lights, just oil lamps to show them what it looked like.”

Reeves will be out back cooking over the open fire, fare like turkey and fried bread that Union troops would have had to eat during their Culpeper Winter Encampment. If they didn’t already have it with them, they wouldn’t find it here, William said, of how depleted the county was in those war years.

This is a free event but donations are appreciated for Burgandine House upkeep.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.