Grant from Culpeper Wellness provides lifesaving equipment to Culpeper County

Culpeper County has new, key life-saving equipment thanks to a grant from Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the non-profit announced this week.

A sophisticated cardiac monitor and automated external defibrillator, used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, is now ready for use by Culpeper County Department of Emergency Services.

The new Lifepak 15 can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart reestablish an effective rhythm. Lifepak 15 units are one of the most durable defibrillator/monitors on the market, the foundation stated.

In its unquie role as a provider of services as well as a partner and collaborator with donors, Culpeper Wellness Foundation works with public and private agencies and generates grants.

“Our First Responders are vitally important to the health of our community,” said Foundation President Shari Landry in a statement. “Equipping them with lifesaving equipment is just one example of the many ways the Culpeper Wellness Foundation is working to ensure our residents have access to the best health services available, whether that be preventative measures or in an emergency.”