Grant from Culpeper Wellness provides lifesaving equipment to Culpeper County

Culpeper County has new, key life-saving equipment thanks to a grant from Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the non-profit announced this week.
A sophisticated cardiac monitor and automated external defibrillator, used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, is now ready for use by Culpeper County Department of Emergency Services.
The new Lifepak 15 can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart reestablish an effective rhythm. Lifepak 15 units are one of the most durable defibrillator/monitors on the market, the foundation stated.
In its unquie role as a provider of services as well as a partner and collaborator with donors, Culpeper Wellness Foundation works with public and private agencies and generates grants.
“Our First Responders are vitally important to the health of our community,” said Foundation President Shari Landry in a statement. “Equipping them with lifesaving equipment is just one example of the many ways the Culpeper Wellness Foundation is working to ensure our residents have access to the best health services available, whether that be preventative measures or in an emergency.”
Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cardiac-related calls for emergency response in the county was increasing, possibly due in part to the significant portion of the local population now age 55 and older.
Laura Loveday, Culpeper County special projects and grant administrator secured the $43,428 award in April.
“Amid many other concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic were the reports from other states and larger jurisdictions that coronavirus-related calls to 911 could potentially require cardiac care,” Loveday said. “This concern was what necessitated the addition of new equipment to be added to the Culpeper County Emergency Services lifesaving response vehicles.”
Bill Ooten, director of Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services said cardiac-related calls have increased by about 26 percent in the last year. Three advanced life support units answer these calls on a daily basis.
“I can’t overstate how grateful we are to the Culpeper Wellness Foundation for their generosity and support of Culpeper Emergency Services,” Ooten said in a release. “The addition of the new Lifepak 15 is literally saving lives in Culpeper County.”
Culpeper Wellness Foundation, a 501©(3) non-profit, provides health and fitness programming and services, ensures the availability of high-quality medical care for low-income, uninsured adults, and provides mission-related grants within the counties of Culpeper, Madison and Orange. The foundation operates Culpeper Sport & Fitness, Powell Wellness Center and the Free Clinic of Culpeper.
