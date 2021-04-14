Grant returns to Culpeper in COVID-safe living history event

The caretaker explained that Mrs. Allen, who owned the Burgandine house during the Civil War, noted in her diary that Union troops lived in the house during the federal occupation of the town during the winter of 1863–64.

"So when Grant arrived in the spring to take command, following Lincoln's orders, it's very likely he stopped at Mrs. Allen's to visit the troops who were staying there," Williams said.

Though the children's games won't be set up ("Too hard to keep clean, with the virus," according to Williams), she and other volunteers will conduct tours inside the house in small groups, and visitors will be free to talk with reenactors on the grounds and see demonstrations at the medical tent and other areas.

Maj. Gen. Phil Sheridan, cavalry commander of the Army of the Potomac will also be represented, as well as those portraying Culpeper civilians of the day, such as an embalming surgeon, to demonstrate how local residents were affected by the war.

"There were 120,000 Union troops in the county between Brandy Station and Culpeper Court House—which is a lot, especially compared with the county's population at the time, which was only 12,000," Williams said. "So it's no wonder there was nothing left when the army finally left in early May 1864."