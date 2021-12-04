Grant will help provide meal service to older adults

Volunteer service nonprofit LOWLINC in Locust Grove will be able to expand its meals preparation service for older adults at Lake of the Woods thanks to a $1,000 grant, the LOWLINC announced in a news release this week.

The $1,000 grant from American Woodmark Foundation, headquartered in Winchester, paves the way for LOWLINC to better serve members in the community who are unable to prepare meals due to short-term issues resulting from medical procedures, illnesses or injury recovery, the release stated.

“While finding LOWLINC volunteers to shop and cook for members is usually not a problem, this grant will allow LOWLINC to supplement its existing program with the ability to purchase take-out meals when the need arises,” the nonprofit said.

“Especially during this holiday time, we want to make sure that LOWLINC’s members who may need temporary help in order to get a good meal can get it,” LOWLINC Acting President John Beisheim said in a statement. “This grant will allow us to be able to meet this important need among our members by having a ready ‘meal fund’ available.”