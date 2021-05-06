'Grease' to make history at Culpeper High

“Grease,” the classic musical that debuted on stage and screen in the ‘70s—famed for its high-energy, toe-tapping songs—will radiate into the air around Culpeper County High School on Friday and Saturday in a performance the public won’t want to miss.
The first outdoor play to be performed by any area school will involve a cast and crew of 40 students, who have been working hard the past couple months to give theater-goers the best possible experience.
“This year has been gloomy, a touch depressing with the COVID restrictions and everything we can’t do,” said Tyler Boyer, a junior, who plays the lead role of Danny, in an interview Thursday.
“But this play, I think, has changed the whole morale not just of the performers, but the whole school,” Boyer said. “It’s so much fun, all the numbers—being able to put on this show has given us an uplifting challenge.”
“This is an experience I’ll never forget,” said Alexandra McKeown, a senior who plays the female lead, Sandy. “Everyone has worked so hard and it’s been so fun—it’s gratifying to be a part of this history for my senior year.”
The show will take place Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, at 6 p.m., with a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m., weather permitting. The rain date is May 21-22.
“We’ll make a final decision on weather by 2:30 p.m. Friday,” Culpeper High Principal Danny Soderholm said. “We’re really committed to doing it this weekend, we’ll go any length to make it happen—if we need to start 30 minutes later we’ll do that, for example—but we’re hoping to make it work.”
Dr. Soderholm urged people to call the school or check social media if they have a question.
Performing outdoors was a natural result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the virus-mitigation strategies Culpeper County Public Schools enacted to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve got 250 seats set up for each performance, six feet apart,” Culpeper High drama teacher Maxie Mitchell, the show’s director, said. “We’re super excited to have an audience and really hope the community will come out to support our fine-arts program at the school.”
Tickets cost $6 for students and $10 for adults, and may be purchased at the door. Because of copyright issues with the musical’s script and music, the production will not be aired on Culpeper Media Network.
Audience members will be seated in the upper parking lot near the school’s Spirit Boulder. Performers will use headset microphones and an elaborate setup of lights and scenery, including real cars from the 1950s. The musical is set in 1959.
The school’s sound team has gone to extra efforts to make sure the actors will be heard, taking time to run multiple sound checks, Mitchell said.
“Everything is fully student-run—it’s loud enough I’ve been told it can be heard at the retirement community down the street,” she laughed.
John Travolta and Olivia Newton John performed in the original “Grease” movie—flirting and crooning their way to Billboard’s No. 1 hit with pieces like “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” in addition to the title song, “Grease.”
MacKeown, who will graduate this year in the top 20 of her class, plans to attend Ohio University and study musical theater.
“I think the community will really enjoy this show because of the great music and the message—to be yourself and accept yourself for who you are,” MacKeown said. “It’s about shaking off the confines of your parents’ generation and being independent.”
Boyer said people will enjoy the music most of all.
“It’s really just a fun show that does a great job of showing off that ‘50s vibe,” he said.
With one last year of high school still ahead of him, Boyer said he hasn’t decided what he’ll study in college. “I’d love to pursue acting, but I’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.
Soderholm expressed his admiration and gratitude for the educators who are making the production happen, including drama director Mitchell, choir director Doray Walker, band director Nathan Childs and Ashely Elkins, a math teacher who helped with choreography.
“Especially given that this is Teacher Appreciation Week, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say how great these teachers are and how dedicated they’ve been to this effort, working long hours to make it all come together,” the principal said. “It’s been a herculean effort.”
“We’ve worked so hard on this, we really hope the community comes out and enjoys it!” Mitchell said.
