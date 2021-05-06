'Grease' to make history at Culpeper High

“Grease,” the classic musical that debuted on stage and screen in the ‘70s—famed for its high-energy, toe-tapping songs—will radiate into the air around Culpeper County High School on Friday and Saturday in a performance the public won’t want to miss.

The first outdoor play to be performed by any area school will involve a cast and crew of 40 students, who have been working hard the past couple months to give theater-goers the best possible experience.

“This year has been gloomy, a touch depressing with the COVID restrictions and everything we can’t do,” said Tyler Boyer, a junior, who plays the lead role of Danny, in an interview Thursday.

“But this play, I think, has changed the whole morale not just of the performers, but the whole school,” Boyer said. “It’s so much fun, all the numbers—being able to put on this show has given us an uplifting challenge.”

“This is an experience I’ll never forget,” said Alexandra McKeown, a senior who plays the female lead, Sandy. “Everyone has worked so hard and it’s been so fun—it’s gratifying to be a part of this history for my senior year.”

The show will take place Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, at 6 p.m., with a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m., weather permitting. The rain date is May 21-22.