Home sales continued to slow in the Culpeper area in July as median sales price remained steady, increasing slightly in the monthly report from Greater Piedmont Realtors.

The median sales price for a home in the area covered by the trade association — Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock — was $500,000 in July, up 2% from June.

Fauquier had the highest median sales price at $573,000 (a 5% monthly increase), followed by Rappahannock at $517,000 (3% increase), Culpeper at $441,000 (6% increase) and Madison at $383,000, an 8% drop since June.

“Different month, same trend, said Greater Piedmont Relators President Kelly Thornton. “Sales across our four-county footprint continued to decline, down 28% to 135 units for the month of July compared to last year and a 24% decline compared to last month.”

Pending sales, a barometer for August, dropped 4% versus last year and 16% from the month prior, undoubtedly due to continued rise in interest rates, which now sit at 22-year highs, Thornton said.

“For a generation of homebuyers used to rock-bottom borrowing costs, a surge to 6% mortgage rates was shock enough. But this month’s jump past 7% is adding a whole new layer of uncertainty to the US housing market,” according to Bloomberg.com.

Despite a slowdown in sales, the median sales price for the Greater Piedmont Area still continues to be amazingly resilient, according to Thornton.

New listings in the area continued to remain relatively flat in July, down 2.9%, while overall active listings increased by 2%, Thornton said.

“We also witnessed an increase of nearly 4% for Days on Market, which is now sitting at 21 days, though still a fairly short period,” she said.

July also brought a huge move in months of supply of homes, leaping 49% to 2.3 months — still well below the 6 months average needed for the market to be deemed healthy, according to Thornton.

“At the end of the day, it is still a solid market for sellers, though we are still early in this higher rate environment and have yet to truly witness its effects. With the market dynamics at play it underscores the importance of having a realtor advocate in your corner,” she said.

Greater Piedmont Realtors represents 700 real estate professionals in its coverage area.