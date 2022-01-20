Greene County Democrat announces bid to represent Culpeper in new statehouse district

A Greene County Democrat has announced she will seek the party nomination to run in the 2023 election for the new Virginia House of Delegates District 62, encompassing the town of Culpeper and southern half of the county.

Sara Ratcliffe made the announcement Thursday in seeking to represent the newly drawn district, which also spans Madison, Greene and Orange counties. She has three decades experience working in political advocacy and on political campaigns.

Last year, Ratcliffe launched her own, first-ever campaign for elected office running against longtime incumbent Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville, for Virginia House of Delegates District 58. She lost, picking up nearly 15,000 votes, 37 percent of voters, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Bell, a former Orange County prosecutor turned defense attorney, started his 10th term in the statehouse this week.

In the release Thursday, Ratcliffe said she raised more money (around $50,000, according to Dept. of Elections) and received more votes in last year’s election against Bell than any Democrat has in that district.

The release stated she brings 30 years experience in national advocacy and state policy to her bid to represent the people of the new 62nd district.

“I believe in the call to public service, and I am dedicated to serve our community,” Ratcliffe said in a statement.

“I’m committed to fight for the hard-working folks of the 62nd and to make sure every voice is heard in Richmond. It’s important for me to listen to the parents and families of the district and deliver results for them in many areas, including health care access that includes mental health and drug addiction services, valuing our small business priorities, and ensuring our localities receive the funding needed for broadband and school modernization.”

Ratcliffe holds a political science bachelor’s degree from George Washington University with a concentration in U.S. domestic policy. She began her career as staff to U.S. Senator J. James Exon (1921-2005) of Nebraska and as research assistant to a noted political author and broadcaster, Elizabeth Drew, according to Ratcliffe’s campaign web site.

Ratcliffe volunteered on several political campaigns in the Washington metro region and in her native Midwest, and has continued to work on local, state, and national campaigns as a volunteer and staffer.

Her last full-time position was the 2008 Obama campaign efforts in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Iraq War veteran Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, since 2016 has represented the town and parts of the county in District 30.

He won reelection in November with 65 percent of the vote against Madison County Democrat Annette Hyde, a yoga teacher and social activist.

Fauquier farm manager Del. Mike Webert, R-Marshall, in office for 10 years, is Culpeper’s second statehouse rep. He won re-election in November with 66 percent of the vote against Rappahannock County Democrat Doug Ward, an infectious disease physician who worked in the Peace Corps and under Dr. Fauci at NIH.

Per the new redistricting plan, in effect for the 2023 state elections, Culpeper will also have a District 61, encompassing northwest parts of the county along with Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.

