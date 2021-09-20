Greene County parents return to school board meetings to vent about masks, vaccines

A rowdy crowd made for lively public comment and discussion at the Sept. 8 Greene County School Board meeting with nearly 100 people in attendance to weigh in about face masks and vaccines.
The board also recognized student and achievements from the past year. Updates, in addition, were given on summer school, professional development, the Sheriff’s office memorandum of understanding.
Since the Public Health Emergency Order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam Aug. 12 requires universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools, the issue of mask-wearing in schools is no longer a part of school board discussion or decision-making.
However, after three contentious school board meetings (including two special called meetings) in the first month of the school year, many members of the public showed up to express their beliefs for or against the issues of masks and vaccines.
The six people who spoke during public comment have also been heard at previous meetings.
School board chairman Leah Paladino recognized several students and staff members who received awards in the past year.
Ninth-grade WMHS student Akhil Marri placed in the top 300 in the 2020 National Broadcom Masters after winning first place in a regional science fair in Charlottesville last year. His project was titled, “The Effect of Different Materials as Cathode and Anode to Produce Electricity in a Hydrogen Fuel Cell” and he competed in the junior division of the Energy & Transportation category at the annual Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair on March 4, 2020.
Eighth-graders Caroline Bruton and Kayla Shaller took first place in the country at the National History Day competition for their junior group documentary called “Communicating Through Cell Walls: The Secret Correspondence of American POWs in Vietnam.” Bruton and Shaller interviewed two POWs who shared personal stories about the use of Tap Code during the war.
Sixth-grader Mukund Marri (Akhil’s younger brother) came in eighth place nationwide for junior individual documentary for his National History Day project, “Navajo Code – The Unbreakable Code.” The films created by Marri and Bruton/Shaller were showcased at a small awards ceremony over the summer.
In addition to the student awards, William Monroe Middle School history teacher Stephanie Hammer received the Naval Historical Society’s Teacher of Distinction Award for 2021 due to her role in sponsoring the winning team. Hammer has encouraged and assisted students with the program in Greene County for more than 10 years.
Seventh-grade science teacher Kathryn Thomas was unanimously selected as Educator of the Year by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District’s board for 2020.
“The board receives nominations from Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock,” Paladino said. “The organization aims to emphasize the importance of water and soil conservation efforts in communities and educate citizens on how to implement those efforts … Ms. Thomas’s selection was not only based on her consistent passion for teaching conservation to students in Greene County Schools, but also due to her work with Greene Youth Development Council.”
Other informational items included updates on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office memorandum of understanding with CPS—which will be voted on in October—and the start of the budget process for fiscal year 2023. Current enrollment in Greene County Public Schools is 2,878 with 69 students learning virtually through Virtual Virginia.