Greene County parents return to school board meetings to vent about masks, vaccines

A rowdy crowd made for lively public comment and discussion at the Sept. 8 Greene County School Board meeting with nearly 100 people in attendance to weigh in about face masks and vaccines.

The board also recognized student and achievements from the past year. Updates, in addition, were given on summer school, professional development, the Sheriff’s office memorandum of understanding.

Since the Public Health Emergency Order issued by Gov. Ralph Northam Aug. 12 requires universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools, the issue of mask-wearing in schools is no longer a part of school board discussion or decision-making.

However, after three contentious school board meetings (including two special called meetings) in the first month of the school year, many members of the public showed up to express their beliefs for or against the issues of masks and vaccines.

The six people who spoke during public comment have also been heard at previous meetings.

School board chairman Leah Paladino recognized several students and staff members who received awards in the past year.

