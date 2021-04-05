Greene County supes will meet in-person in May after year of virtual meetings

It’s been more than 365 days since the Greene County Board of Supervisors has held an in-person meeting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but with vaccinations increasing and numbers of new cases decreasing, the county is planning to hold its May 11 meeting in person.
“Virginia is eighth in the country right now in terms of doses (given of the COVID-19 vaccine),” Melissa Meador, director of emergency services, told the supervisors at the March 23 meeting. “Dr. (Denise) Bonds and I have traded some emails and talked this morning and while our board of supervisors meetings can technically fall under the exemption for local government, she cautioned us on how to proceed forward and that our current location for board meetings is simply not adequate.”
Meador said hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing measures would still be required. Board Chairman Bill Martin said he agreed the small meeting room was not appropriate for social distancing so only a few people from the public could attend.
“The members of the board of supervisors have missed their personal contact with the public since the pandemic began last year,” Martin said after the meeting. “Holding our meetings online has been less than optimal and not the most efficient way to conduct the peoples’ business. (Greene County Public Schools) Superintendent Dr. (Andrea) Whitmarsh has generously offered to permit the board to the use Performing Arts Center at the high school, so we hope to hold our meetings there beginning in May, until further notice and depending on availability.”
During public comment, resident Gwen Baker said she is excited for the return of in-person meetings.
“I look forward to seeing everybody,” she said. “It’s been a long time (since) we’ve gotten to see everybody’s smiling faces. I do want to suggest that we still offer Zoom for those who may not be comfortable yet coming out in public.”
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has met in person throughout the pandemic, including for a few months in the auditorium at Eastern View High School.
In more recent months, Culpeper BOS meetings shifted back to the smaller auditorium in the county administration building, where audience seating is spaced for distancing. Local supervisors, seated at the dais, have not worn masks during meetings, which are televised, livestreamed and with virtual call-in options.