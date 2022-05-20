Greene man arrested in break-in at Royal Market

A Stanardsville man was recently arrested for allegedly breaking into Royal Market on U.S. Route 33.

Around 1:20 a.m. on May 16, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the convenience store gas station in Barboursville for a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, they observed the front door glass broken and it appeared someone had entered the store, according to a release Friday.

Investigators collected evidence and through their investigation were able to identify a suspect within several hours of the crime, the release stated.

Todd Keith Wells, 53, was charged with petit larceny, possession of burglary tools and break and enter with intent to commit larceny. He was held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange. Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the case.