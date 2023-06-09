Competent to stand trial—that was the conclusion of a recent competency evaluation of a suspect accused of setting fire to a Madison County church.

David Gordon Netting, 45, of Stanardsville appeared earlier this month in Madison County Circuit Court. Netting faces five felony charges — arson of an unoccupied church; burglary; destruction of property; trespassing in a church; and arson of personal property. The latter two charges were direct indictments by the grand jury.

The charges stem from a fire at Rose Park United Methodist Church. On Jan. 25, fire officials from Madison, Orange, Stanardsville and Ruckersville responded to a fire in the sanctuary of the approximately 140-year-old church.

The fire caused significant damage to the church’s sanctuary. Church leaders were unsure exactly how much damage was done, but anticipated it would take a considerable amount of time to repair and rebuild.

The church body has been worshipping with Madison United Methodist Church since the fire. The two churches are part of the Madison Charge and share the Rev. Elizabeth Petry.

In March, appointed attorney Mike Hallahan requested a psychiatric evaluation for his client. The evaluation was to determine Netting’s competency and sanity at the time of the offense. The results came back last month and revealed that Netting is competent to stand trial.

In court, Hallahan voiced concerns about the evaluation, stating it said his client was “probably not insane,” but it “could be up to the court.” He said the document was “pretty much useless” and he may ask the court for an additional evaluation.

With the evaluation completed, Netting was arraigned, during which time he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He also requested a jury trial.

A trial has been set for Nov. 1-2.