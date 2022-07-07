Grotz to play organ concert, 'Four Pillars' of classical composers at Mitchells Presbyterian

A top grad of Eastern View High School Class of 2014 will present a free public concert with pieces by four classical organ composers this month in the beautiful sanctuary at historic Mitchells Presbyterian Church in Culpeper County.

The community is cordially invited to the organ concert by Daniel Grotz taking place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

The “Four Pillars” concert will feature repertoire by four of the most influential organ composers—J.S. Bach, César Franck, Charles-Marie Widor, and Paul Manz.

The musician from Culpeper is a 2018 graduate of University of Virginia and currently organist at Church of Our Savior Episcopal Church in Charlottesville. Grotz started playing piano at the age of 8 and grew up in the church at Mitchells Presbyterian, where his dad, John, pastored for 24 years.

Attending UVA exposed him to “some really amazing organs” he had never heard while living in Culpeper, Grotz said in a message to the Culpeper Star-Exponent. The experience inspired him to pick up the instrument.

Grotz said he ended up loving it more than the piano and became a more serious musician because of it. After college, he considered teaching English in a foreign country, an earlier passion, but then he found the organist position in Charlottesville at a church with a full organ.

“I decided to take the job and try instead to become a full-time musician,” he said, mentioning good connections to gigs in Charlottesville and the music scene there.

“At that point, it was clear that my future lay in music so I completely focused on the organ and here were are four years later,” Grotz said.

In August, Grotz will begin a two-year program at the University of Cincinnati Conservatory to earn a Master of Organ Performance degree.

He will also be an apprentice at the Episcopal Cathedral in Cincinnati, according to a news release from Mitchells Presbyterian.

Mitchells Presbyterian Church began around 1844 in Orange County and was known as the Rapid Ann Presbyterian Chapel, according to church history.

On Oct. 18, 1867, just after the Civil War, the congregation was granted permission by the Presbytery of Rappahannock to organize as Rapidan Church.

Due to the rising of the Rapidan River, the congregation from Culpeper County decided to relocate to “this side of the river.” The present sanctuary and church, built in the Carpenter Gothic Style, was dedicated in 1879 and the name was changed to Mitchells Presbyterian Church in 1888, according to church history.

The church commissioned Italian immigrant artist Joseph Oddenino in the years 1892-1899 to paint the interior walls. He used the technique of trompe-l’oeil, from the French meaning “deceive the eye.” The church is on the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places.