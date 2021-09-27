Groundwork Project laying career foundation for Culpeper high school students

Local students are receiving hands-on career training in the constructive, uplifting outdoor setting at Verdun Adventure Bound.
Earlier this month, 14 youth from Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School started an eight-week program with the Groundwork Project. This is a collaborative effort with Rappahannock Goodwill Industries and Verdun, a wooded, adventure-bound-like campus in Rixeyville.
The program provides interactive experiences for students to learn and practice essential workplace skills such as communication, conflict resolution, and personal initiative, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.
The Groundwork Project teaches these skills on the challenge course at Verdun, allowing the young participants to engage mentally and physically in personal career pathways.
During last week’s session, students learned about resiliency through a team building activity that required they work together to complete a helium hoop challenge.
Then, they had to work together to get the entire group over a 10 foot wall as part of a low ropes activity. Teens finished out the day by climbing a rock wall.
Students, in a debriefing at the end, shared they learned to trust and that it takes everyone to be successful. One student also pointed out you have to trust the people in front of you, who are helping to pull you up, but also the people behind. They may be out of sight, but participants knew that they were there to catch them if they fell.
The Groundwork Project aims to encourage leaders (autonomy), build teams (relatedness), and establish careers (competence). To reach these goals, youth engage in high adventure and risk-taking activities that encourage their inner leader to emerge, according to the CCPS release.
Students learn what it means to rely on others and be relied upon. Students learn the value of relationships and cultivate team building, communication, conflict resolution and collaboration. They will also create a portfolio throughout the program with a career assessment, cover letter and resume, and reference letters from trusted adults. At the end of the program, students will interview for jobs with local employers.
CCPS students have been participating in the Groundwork Project since 2017. Those who complete the program have demonstrated higher classroom engagement and academic achievement, the release stated. A second group of students will begin the program in October.