Groundwork Project laying career foundation for Culpeper high school students

Local students are receiving hands-on career training in the constructive, uplifting outdoor setting at Verdun Adventure Bound.

Earlier this month, 14 youth from Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School started an eight-week program with the Groundwork Project. This is a collaborative effort with Rappahannock Goodwill Industries and Verdun, a wooded, adventure-bound-like campus in Rixeyville.

The program provides interactive experiences for students to learn and practice essential workplace skills such as communication, conflict resolution, and personal initiative, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

The Groundwork Project teaches these skills on the challenge course at Verdun, allowing the young participants to engage mentally and physically in personal career pathways.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During last week’s session, students learned about resiliency through a team building activity that required they work together to complete a helium hoop challenge.

Then, they had to work together to get the entire group over a 10 foot wall as part of a low ropes activity. Teens finished out the day by climbing a rock wall.