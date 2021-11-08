Group aims to complete Rapidan rural historic district by 2023

By 2023, the Piedmont Environmental Council hopes that the rural historic district it’s proposing for Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties will be on the books.
The regional conservation group has been working on the idea since 2015, encouraged by a number of local landowners and grants from a couple of foundations.
Those and other facts emerged Thursday evening as PEC held a virtual meeting with landowners and other interested parties in the Rapidan-Clark Mountain Rural Historic District‘s nearly 40,000-acre area to outline the proposal and answer questions about it.
Officials with PEC, the Fairfield Foundation and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources made illustrated presentations and took questions from participants. Fifty-one people took part in the Zoom meeting.
Fairfield co-director David Brown and Aubrey Von Lindern, an architectural historian with the department, outlined the process for surveying properties and considering them for inclusion on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
In 2017, the department determined that the proposed district was eligible for listing on the National Register.
Fairfield began working on the nomination in 2018, and has been meeting with landowners and documenting properties since then. When complete, the Rapidan-Clark Mountain district will be “a time capsule for generations to come,” Brown said.
PEC hired Fairfield, which surveyed the Broad Run-Little Georgetown Rural Historic District in Prince William and Fauquier counties, because the group liked the foundation’s way of engaging local communities, he said.
Fairfield’s aim is to promote historic preservation and help communities “preserve the things they value most, whether that’s oral history, archaeology, architecture, property or documents,” he said.
“It’s one of our foremost priorities as archaeologists, architectural historians, historians and preservationists to try and build community, to try and listen as much as we talk, and work with the priorities that evolve in a community over time,” Brown said.
Fairfield is based in Gloucester, operating from small offices in an old gas station in the town’s historic district.
Von Lindern stressed that a rural historic district is an honorary designation that doesn’t put restrictions on private buildings, sites or structures.
“I hate to say this, but basically, you can list it one day, and tear it down the next,” she said. “We cannot tell you to stop that. We hope you don’t, but it can be done.”
Kristie Kendall, PEC’s historic preservation planner, said the Rapidan-Clark Mountain district would tell stories of Indians, African American communities such as Little Petersburg, Clifton and Possum Hollow, Colonial Revival estates, antebellum homes of wealthy planters, early post offices and beautiful churches.
“All of these resources, taken together, help us tell a more complete American story,” Kendall said.
She acknowledged that the cost to document the district will be considerable. Many landowners have contributed money, and PEC has spent a significant amount, Kendall said.
“While we still have funds to raise, we want everyone to know that we are committed to seeing this through to completion and, hopefully, its ultimate listing,” she said.
Fairfield’s field crews have visited 55 to 60 percent of the district’s properties, Brown said..
He said he hopes they’ll be able to draft the nomination by next summer’s end, and submit it for a state board’s review by December 2022.
“We’re treating property rights as paramount,” Brown said.
Field-crew members don’t walk on anyone’s property without permission, he said. They may photograph some historic buildings from the roadside. If a landowner isn’t home, they leave a paper form in their mailbox, requesting basic information.
Brown said his first impression of the district’s landscape was that it is beautiful and inspiring.
Its three-county area is remarkable for the number of conservation easements that landowners have placed on their properties, particularly along the Rapidan River, he said.
Walking through Rapidan and Little Petersburg, looking at their architecture and talking with residents and hearing their stories “really helps us better understand these places from the local perspective,” Brown said.
“The glue to a historic district is the people,” he said. “They’re crucial to why this document should exist at all.”
