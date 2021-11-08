Group aims to complete Rapidan rural historic district by 2023

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I hate to say this, but basically, you can list it one day, and tear it down the next,” she said. “We cannot tell you to stop that. We hope you don’t, but it can be done.”

Kristie Kendall, PEC’s historic preservation planner, said the Rapidan-Clark Mountain district would tell stories of Indians, African American communities such as Little Petersburg, Clifton and Possum Hollow, Colonial Revival estates, antebellum homes of wealthy planters, early post offices and beautiful churches.

“All of these resources, taken together, help us tell a more complete American story,” Kendall said.

She acknowledged that the cost to document the district will be considerable. Many landowners have contributed money, and PEC has spent a significant amount, Kendall said.

“While we still have funds to raise, we want everyone to know that we are committed to seeing this through to completion and, hopefully, its ultimate listing,” she said.

Fairfield’s field crews have visited 55 to 60 percent of the district’s properties, Brown said..