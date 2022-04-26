Group of descendants gather to tour Marmion in King George

Charles Fitzhugh looked at the brick fireplace and hand-hewn logs in the 18th-century kitchen, set off from the main house of the former plantation, and went back in time.

“When I walked in here I was thinking, my ancestors ate soup or something made in here and carried it to the house,” he said. “I get goosebumps when I think about it.”

Just outside the building, known as a dependency, Linneall Naylor took in all the sights and sounds of a spring day at the Marmion home in King George County. Her ancestors were enslaved at Marmion and probably prepared the food eaten by the Fitzhughs long ago.

However, the connection between Naylor and Fitzhugh goes beyond their families being at the same plantation at the same time.

“There’s a good chance that her ancestors are also my ancestors,” Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh is white and descended from William Fitzhugh, often referred to as “William the immigrant” to differentiate him from other Williams in the family. Naylor, who is Black, also is a direct descendant from the same ancestor but hasn’t connected all the dots on that branch of the family tree. Like others trying to trace African–American heritage, she’s discovered the task is more arduous than for her white counterparts because of limited records on enslaved people.

About five years ago, she created a Facebook group called “Descendants of the Enslaved from Virginia Carter and Fitzhugh Plantations.” Charles Fitzhugh and other white descendants have joined the group to share information, and, as they did on Saturday, to visit the ancestral homes of some of the first families of Virginia.

Naylor was curious to walk on the land connected to her enslaved ancestors. She wanted to understand how they lived, see where they were buried.

“It gives me a deeper respect on who they were as a people,” said Naylor, who lives in Lake Ridge in Prince William County. “Right now, it’s breathtaking to be connected to some of the land they toiled.”

As she started filling out her family tree, she found connections to Fitzhughs, Carters and Lees. She wanted to share her discoveries with others whose ancestors might have come from Africa or immigrated from England as “William the immigrant” did in 1670.

The dozen people on Saturday’s tour of Marmion also visited nearby Eagle’s Nest, where he’s buried.

Naylor said she regularly finds new cousins through ancestry websites and shares the connections with Charles Fitzhugh, who “has been so open” to the discoveries.

“Every time I get a Fitzhugh match, he just laughs and says, ‘Yeah, we all look alike,’” Naylor said.

Charles Fitzhugh, who grew up in Arizona and lives in Loudoun County, traced his family roots to Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck. He and his brother, Delson, are the only ones in their family interested in their past, and on Saturday, the two were eager to get a close look at Marmion.

“This place has so much history, that’s why we’ve been trying to come here for 16 years,” Charles Fitzhugh said.

Marmion’s owner, Larry Tomayko, helped lead the effort to save Ferry Farm from commercial development in the late 1990s. Marmion once belonged to George Lewis, the nephew of George Washington, and on Saturday, Tomayko showed his guests a looming pecan tree in the backyard. The first president didn’t plant the tree there—or try to chop it down—but he did suggest the location for its planting, Tomayko said.

He showed visitors the smokehouse where wooden hooks once held slabs of meat. In the kitchen, he pointed out cast iron skillets, andirons and fireplace grates that he believes date back to the main home’s construction in 1755.

Beth Stenstrom gasped at that. She’s an “unofficial member” of the Fitzhugh family, as well as a volunteer with the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.

“I gasp a lot,” she admitted. “I get excited about original stuff like that.”

Tomayko also took the group to the family cemetery, the perfect setting to talk about Marmion’s resident ghost. He said a young woman named Kate died in childbirth, and she and her infant son are buried nearby. He’s a little miffed that he’s never seen her ghost, as others have spotted her in a window or hallway.

But he says he has definitely sensed her presence, including the Easter a few years ago when a pot of tulips started swaying mysteriously—even though there were no open windows or doors to let in a breeze. There’s never been anything sinister about the ghost, Tomayko said.

“She’s friendly, she watches out for Marmion,” he said.

As he talked, Naylor felt a change in the atmosphere.

“Have you all not noticed the wind picked up when we came to the cemetery?” she asked. “I just wanna put that out there.”

She feels attuned to the energy of those who came before her, as does another group member, Ellen Thaxton of Gainesville. Both have visited numerous plantations to see how their enslaved ancestors lived and each has an unusual story to tell.

At one Fredericksburg property, Thaxton felt a force around her and couldn’t enter a room. She had to walk away, crying. After visiting a Stafford County site and slave dwelling on land slated for development, Naylor said she became feverish and began to cough up blood.

“I barely made it down (Interstate) 95,” she said. “I had to call Charles, and he told me some wicked stuff happened on that plantation. I will never go back there again.”

Naylor had a totally different reaction to Marmion, where she said both the spring weather and surrounding energy were beautiful. After she left the cemetery, she stopped on a hillside overlooking a pasture, dotted with buttercups.

She ends such visits with “libations,” a ritual in honor of the dead that traditionally includes a drink, but she doesn’t carry liquor. So, she stops to say a prayer and to thank her ancestors, both African–American and European.

“I don’t know the relationship of how my ancestors got here, but I just thank them for their work, their spirituality,” she said. “Because of their strength, because they didn’t give up, I’m here. And I live to tell their stories.”