Groups aim to save Dowdall's Tavern, two nearby Chancellorsville battle sites

In their largest effort of recent years, advocates are trying to save three storied pieces of the Civil War’s Chancellorsville battlefield from suburban sprawl along State Route 3.

The Dowdall’s Tavern tract, measuring 42 acres, is most keenly in the sights of Fredericksburg’s Central Virginia Battlefields Trust and its partner, the American Battlefield Trust, a national nonprofit headquartered in Washington. Two nearby, smaller sites are also sought by the two trusts.

“It’s a miracle this tract hasn’t already been developed,” American Battlefield Trust President David Duncan said of the tavern property.

Fredericksburg historian Robert K. Krick, an authority on Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson’s famous flank attack, said “the survival, undeveloped, of a tract this large in this crucial location is nothing short of miraculous. Saving it would be a spectacular preservation coup.”

All three sites figured in Jackson’s flank attack on May 2, 1863, during the Battle of Chancellorsville, which broke the Union line and sent Yankee soldiers fleeing toward Fredericksburg. The three-day battle is considered Gen. Robert E. Lee’s greatest victory.

After the Dowdall’s Tavern landowner contacted the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust last fall, the two trusts decided to collaborate on preserving the site for posterity, as a crucial part of lands secured on both sides of State Route 3 (the historic Orange Turnpike) over a decade by the groups, private individuals and the National Park Service. The two smaller tracts would fill gaps in that assemblage.

A 2-acre tract on Route 3’s north side, east of the tavern, is surrounded by land preserved by the Park Service and its private partners. Duncan calls it “a critical puzzle piece of preservation.” An Alabamian in O’Neal’s Brigade, which stormed across this ground, described a jubilant advance so overpowering that “Lucifer with his host” could not have halted it, Duncan recently wrote his group’s members.

A short distance west of the tavern’s site, a 1-acre tract between the Orange Turnpike and the Orange Plank Road, is a key project desired by CVBT.

If the trusts can secure those two properties, “we will succeed in preserving a contiguous stretch of ... battle land” along Route 3, Duncan said.

Dowdall’s Tavern was the home of the Rev. Melzi Chancellor and his large family.

During the battle, Union Maj. Gen. Oliver Otis Howard made his headquarters there. About 6 p.m. May 2, he reported hearing “the first murmuring of a coming storm” and “the wild rushing of frightened game into our very camps” as Jackson’s force descended on Howard’s unsuspecting XI Corps.

The general recalled “the panic, the dead and dying in sight and the wounded straggling along; the frantic efforts of the brave and patriotic to stay the angry storm!”

In the day’s twilight, Union soldiers rallied to contest Jackson’s onslaught, CVBT President Tom Van Winkle noted in a letter to his group’s members. Desperate, Federals pivoted to face west and bought some time.

Col. Adolphus Buschbeck formed a defensive line across the tavern property. “Buschbeck’s brigade ... did wonders here, and held the whole impetuous onset of the enemy in check for an hour or more,” said Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker, the Army of the Potomac’s commander.

At the tavern site, artillery Capt. Hubert Dilger earned the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award for valor, for his cannoneers’ role in delaying Jackson’s onslaught.

“There is no question but what Jackson’s charge would have ended right there at Dowdall’s Tavern if Buschbeck’s flanks could have been protected,” Union Sgt. Charles W. McKay recalled.

But ultimately, the defenders’ stand was forlorn.

An Alabama soldier who raced across this ground said the Federals fled “like chaff before the wind,” Krick noted.

“One may live through and remember impressions of those fatal moments, but no pen or picture can catch and give the whole,” Gen. Howard wrote the battle’s climax.

Afterward, Dowdall’s Tavern became a field hospital for the wounded Union soldiers left in the Confederate’s wake, Van Winkle said. The tavern survived the war, but burned down in 1869.

The two land trusts have been working many months to purchase the three properties. CVBT needs $67,500 to finish its work. The American Battlefield Trust seeks to raise $157,500 to do its part.

Writing his group’s members, Duncan called the effort “a last-chance opportunity, which makes it worthy of our very best effort.”

With special grants, private donations and state and federal government matching funds, ABT can turn every $1 that people contribute into $10.50 in purchasing power, he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.